Super Bowl fashion: A rundown of those standout looks from the festive halftime show

Even if you didn’t watch last night’s Super Bowl LIV, you probably know by now that the Kansas City Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. And you probably know which celebrities turned up in TV commercials. (Our hands-down favorite was Bill Murray in the “Groundhog Day” Jeep ad, and the Planters’ “Baby Nut” reveal was a close second.)

And, thanks to our music coverage, you may have gotten the rundown on what Shakira and Jennifer Lopez sang during the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show. However, what you may not know — and what we’re about to break down for you — is the provenance of the sparkly outfits they wore during the performance (which, should you be so inclined, can be viewed in its entirety online).

Shakira’s first halftime-show outfit was a lipstick-red custom ensemble by Dundas. Like the rest of the outfits worn by the singer and co-headliner Jennifer Lopez throughout the performance, it was festooned with thousands of hand-applied Swarovski crystals. (Patrick Semansky / AP Photo)

Shakira’s opening look was custom Dundas, consisting of a fire-red cropped bustier top paired with a removable corset and fringed skirt, both covered in Swarovski crystals (123,000 crystals in three shades of red — all applied by hand, we’re told). Accessorizing the look were crystal-embellished leather cuffs and knee-high boots by Daniel Jacob (a.k.a. Dan Life), whose high-profile handiwork you might have recently seen on actress Julia Butters at the Screen Actors Guild. (The sparkly silver creation she wore was a collaboration with designer Gelareh Mizrahi.)

Later in the show, Shakira switched into another custom Dundas ensemble that consisted of a bomber jacket covered in gold paillette embroidery and gold and white Swarovski crystals worn over a matching gold paillette crop top and paired with matching high-waisted hot pants. Rounding out the second look was a pair of Dundas-customized Adidas Superstar sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez in a biker-inspired Versace ensemble during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami on Sunday. (John Bazemore / AP Photo)

Jennifer Lopez also managed to cycle through a couple different looks during her time on the halftime stage — all of them custom Versace. She first appeared onstage in a Swarovski crystal- and gold-studded biker-inspired black leather Medusa bodysuit paired with a pink satin ballgown skirt, the latter of which was dramatically ripped off to reveal black leather chaps. (JLo’s dancers also wore black leather biker jackets, theirs paired with pleated miniskirts trimmed in black lace.)

Apparently not content to have one midperformance costume change, Lopez switched things up a second time, zipping off her biker leather look to reveal a body-hugging custom silver catsuit covered in crystals and tiny mirrored panels.



Jennifer Lopez’s finale look included a feathered flag wrap depicting the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the U.S. flag on the other, both sides embellished with Swarovski crystals. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

For the halftime-show finale, Lopez closed things by stepping into a metal mesh and crystal-fringed bustier with bondage-harness details and throwing a feathered flag wrap around her shoulders. The outside of the cape depicted the U.S. flag, with the inside designed to resemble the Puerto Rican flag. And yes, in case you were wondering, both sides were heavily embellished with, you guessed it, Swarovski crystals.