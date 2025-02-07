Willy Chavarria on some of his finest celebrity fashion looks

Last month, award-winning Latino fashion designer Willy Chavarria brought his renegade sensibilities to the runway in France, finally making his long-awaited debut at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris with his fall collection, “Tarántula.” Chavarria tells the story of American fashion through a Chicano lens, creating now-distinctive oversize, sculptural silhouettes that pull from various eras of Mexican American style, from sharply angular zoot suits to blue-collar workwear.

Newsletter The Latinx experience chronicled Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Since launching his eponymous brand in 2015, the Fresno-born designer’s ability to weave together culture, politics and identity into the fabric of his clothes has made him one of the buzziest designers working in fashion today. At one point during “Tarántula,” models walked down the runway to the sound of Bishop Mariann Edger Budde, whose sermon at the Inaugural Prayer Service included a direct plea to President Trump that he “have mercy” upon immigrants and LGBTQ+ people.

By drawing from his Mexican and Irish American roots, as well as his life as a proud gay man, Chavarria flaunts his progressive principles while creating new and novel experiences on the runway. It’s one reason why, despite his rising profile, Chavarria still relies heavily on street-casting for his shows, finding everyday faces to model his collection. “I like for us to see the magnificent beauty within ourselves, especially those of us who are used to seeing a stereotypically negative portrayal,” he tells De Los over email.

Advertisement

There were more than a few familiar faces to be found on the runway in Paris, including Becky G, J Balvin and Tokischa — just a few of the high-profile stars the designer has worked with. Chavarria understands the power of visibility, and he’s selective in who he chooses to work with, knowing that their celebrity will help amplify his message.

“The WILLY CHAVARRIA brand is a belief in human dignity and a right to identity,” he says. “When a celebrity chooses to wear the brand, it’s not just to look and feel sickening, but to share alignment with a belief in social justice. I’ve tended to attract the people I am attracted to, and we often become friends. I like to dress people who have worked hard to get where they are, and who are bold in their personal identity.”

Here are some of the celebs who have boldly represented Chavarria’s brand on runways, red carpets or just out on the town.

Becky G

(From Willy Chavarria)

The singer, a longtime supporter of Chavarria, was almost unrecognizable in her vampy, chola-inspired makeup look, sporting a “Sad Mami” tank top as part of the “Tarántula” show. In an Instagram post after the show, she wrote, “[Willy Chavarria] was one of the first designers to move me to tears…few years ago I sat in a New York City church behind Madonna as the sounds of my childhood played while the models, who looked like my family, walked down the aisle. Willy’s fashion made me believe that I belonged. That there was actually someone who cared enough about us to create & dedicate art to our culture. Chicano culture.”

Kendrick Lamar

With their shared West Coast pride, it was almost inevitable that these two would link up. Chavarria first worked with the rapper on his Big Steppers Tour in 2023, and later dressed him for the viral sensation “Not Like Us” music video. Most recently, the duo announced a Super Bowl-themed capsule collection ahead of K.Dot’s upcoming halftime performance. “Kendrick performing is so monumental given his voice on the empowerment of brown and Black people and I love his pure L.A. heart,” Chavarria said in an interview with WWD. “Working with Kendrick is an important cultural moment for the two of us. We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

Advertisement

Madonna

The buzz around Chavarria skyrocketed when Madonna sat front row at his spring menswear show during New York Fashion Week in 2022. Since then, he’s worked with the legendary singer on numerous occasions.

Indya Moore

(From Willy Chavarria)

The “Pose” actor and activist sported an expertly tailored funeral coat on the “Tarántula” runway — a fitting, dramatic choice for the show’s setting at the American Cathedral. “It’s difficult to integrate meaningfulness in fashion culture, it can be unkind, at times hostile, and unintentional,” they wrote on Instagram . “[I’m] grateful for Willy’s creative capacity to create garments that hold us in ways that engage our dignity, as opposed to just our egos.”

Billie Eilish

By now, Eilish has become known for her oversize looks, but the “What Was I Made For?” singer still managed to stun when she hit the 2024 Golden Globe Awards wearing a full Willy Chavarria fit that included a black blazer, wide-leg khakis and a black necktie. She doubled up with another of Chavarria’s busines- casual-inspired looks at the Grammys a month later.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress has become a familiar fixture in the front row of Chavarria’s shows, and has been seen on the red carpet and out on the town wearing his designs. “There’s an element of flamboyance, glamour and street that really matches my soul,” she said of his work in an interview with Elle.

J Balvin

(From Willy Chavarria)

Advertisement

The Colombian singer has been a friend (and official muse ) of Chavarria’s for years — so it was only natural that Balvin would pull double duty at the designer’s latest show. Not only did Balvin model one of Chavarria’s iconic suits, but he also gave an intermission performance .

Bad Bunny

Back in 2022, the Puerto Rican superstar modeled a satin set from Chavarria in a story for Vogue, and later wore a floor-length black coat from the designer’s Fall 2023 collection when he graced the cover of Time the following year.

Venus Williams

The tennis superstar turned heads when she arrived at the 2023 U.S. Open wearing an Alaïa dress and a Chavarria blazer.

Ozuna

After making a surprise appearance as a guest at Chavarria’s 2024 New York Fashion Week Show, the singer upped his game this year and walked the runway wearing an oversize plaid button-down and a white cowboy hat.

Tokischa