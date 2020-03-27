The best, comfiest lounge pants for never leaving your house ever again

Tired of wearing pajamas or dress clothes all day? Long hours working from home during the coronavirus crisis require comfortable pants. Even the most fashion-savvy among us are rethinking how they should dress while stuck indoors.
“I’ve always loved pants, but the dynamics have changed,” said NJ Falk, managing partner of Los Angeles footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs. “Everyone is looking for optimal fit so they can be comfortable while sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer. But it shouldn’t be oversized. We all need a reality check.”
Since the stay-at-home order was announced this month, Falk has purchased pieces specifically for working at home. Her favorites include jersey slouch pants, a jumpsuit and some breathable cotton Bermuda shorts. She suggests anyone adding new pieces to their at-home wardrobe should think about wearing color.
“It helps brighten my mood and spirit,” she said.
If you need to change your at-home look, here are some ideas for comfy lounge pants.
Have a little fun with your sweatpants with these embroidered lips pants from Los Angeles brand Splendid in heather gray. $138, at splendid.com.
Pants that pack a punch of color: The jersey Wesley Noho Jogger from New York label Bandier comes in Hot Coral, pictured, and Highlighter Yellow. $158, at bandier.com.
The Everyday Slimming High-Waisted Leggings from Leonisa are soft, lightweight and designed for all levels of activity. $35, at leonisa.com.
From Zella comes an easy-wear jumpsuit great for layering and made from terry. It features a sleeveless top, drawstring waist and ribbed cuffs. $79, at nordstrom.com.
Made using eco-friendly practices in Los Angeles, these wide-legged Constellation pants from River + Sky are fashioned from soft, satiny rayon. $96, at riverandskycalifornia.com.
Built for work, lounging, travel and fitness, the lightweight Orion Legging II from San Francisco-based Epoque Evolution is made using fabric repurposed from old fishnets and carpets. $118, at epoqueevolution.com.
An all-over color-blocking print elevates these French terry jogger pants from B Collection by Bobeau. $68, bloomingdales.com.
From I Love Taylor Madison is the Sloane, a pair of pull-on wide-legged pants in a light knit, made in Canada and featuring a side stripe detail. $98, at ilovetaylormadison.com.
These unisex sweatpants in emerald green from Krost New York are made from French terry and cinched at the hem. A portion of proceeds from sales of all Krost products will be donated to the Food Bank for New York City. $116, at krostnewyork.com.
Joggers from the Y7 X Nike collaboration are made of a quick-dry soft knit fabric and feature a tapered ankle. $70, at y7-studio.com.
From COS are these pale blue elasticated pants made primarily of cotton. They have an adjustable drawstring and elasticated cuffs. $89, at cosstores.com.
The Joggeur is a suitably upscale jogging pant in brushed cotton fleece, accented with lateral zips, from Parisian brand French Deal. $358.60, shop.frenchdeal.biz.
Made from 100% pure cashmere, the Noah men’s pants from Naked Cashmere come in black, charcoal and light heather gray and feature a ribbed knit waist and cuffs. $295, at nakedcashmere.com.
Not all comfy pants have to be long. Onia’s Saul 10-inch heather shorts have a drawstring with metal tips and three pockets; available in Tomato Puree, pictured, or Safari Sky. $95, at onia.com.