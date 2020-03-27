The best, comfiest lounge pants for never leaving your house ever again

Tired of wearing pajamas or dress clothes all day? Long hours working from home during the coronavirus crisis require comfortable pants. Even the most fashion-savvy among us are rethinking how they should dress while stuck indoors.

“I’ve always loved pants, but the dynamics have changed,” said NJ Falk, managing partner of Los Angeles footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs. “Everyone is looking for optimal fit so they can be comfortable while sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer. But it shouldn’t be oversized. We all need a reality check.”

Since the stay-at-home order was announced this month, Falk has purchased pieces specifically for working at home. Her favorites include jersey slouch pants, a jumpsuit and some breathable cotton Bermuda shorts. She suggests anyone adding new pieces to their at-home wardrobe should think about wearing color.

“It helps brighten my mood and spirit,” she said.

If you need to change your at-home look, here are some ideas for comfy lounge pants.