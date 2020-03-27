Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

The best, comfiest lounge pants for never leaving your house ever again

Lounge pants during coronavirus
Joggers from the Y7 X Nike collaboration, $70, from left; jogger pants from B Collection by Bobeau, $68; and unisex sweatpants from Krost New York, $116.
(Y7, B Collection by Bobeau, Krost New York)
By Kavita Daswani
March 27, 2020
5:14 PM
Share
1

Tired of wearing pajamas or dress clothes all day? Long hours working from home during the coronavirus crisis require comfortable pants. Even the most fashion-savvy among us are rethinking how they should dress while stuck indoors.

“I’ve always loved pants, but the dynamics have changed,” said NJ Falk, managing partner of Los Angeles footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs. “Everyone is looking for optimal fit so they can be comfortable while sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer. But it shouldn’t be oversized. We all need a reality check.”

Since the stay-at-home order was announced this month, Falk has purchased pieces specifically for working at home. Her favorites include jersey slouch pants, a jumpsuit and some breathable cotton Bermuda shorts. She suggests anyone adding new pieces to their at-home wardrobe should think about wearing color.

Lifestyle
100 ideas for activities you can do at home this weekend
la-sa-0328-lift-spirits-web-lead.JPG
Lifestyle
100 ideas for activities you can do at home this weekend
Staying home this weekend? We’ve got some ideas. Take care of your plants, make your house cozier, help neighbors and start planning your next trip.

Advertisement

“It helps brighten my mood and spirit,” she said.

If you need to change your at-home look, here are some ideas for comfy lounge pants.

2
Splendid
Embroidered Lips pants from Splendid
(Splendid)

Have a little fun with your sweatpants with these embroidered lips pants from Los Angeles brand Splendid in heather gray. $138, at splendid.com.

3
Bandier
Wesley Noho jogger
The Wesley Noho Jogger from Bandier.
(Bandier)

Pants that pack a punch of color: The jersey Wesley Noho Jogger from New York label Bandier comes in Hot Coral, pictured, and Highlighter Yellow. $158, at bandier.com.

Advertisement

Lifestyle
Working from home now? It’s time to seriously define your home uniform
la-ig-home-uniform-illustration_118.JPG
Lifestyle
Working from home now? It’s time to seriously define your home uniform
If you’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, you can still feel comfortable while sitting in your home office or living room.

4
Leonisa
Everyday Slimming High-Waisted Leggings from Leonisa
Everyday Slimming High-Waisted Leggings from Leonisa.
(Leonisa)

The Everyday Slimming High-Waisted Leggings from Leonisa are soft, lightweight and designed for all levels of activity. $35, at leonisa.com.

5
Zella
Jumpsuit from Zella
A jumpsuit from Zella.
(Nordstrom)

From Zella comes an easy-wear jumpsuit great for layering and made from terry. It features a sleeveless top, drawstring waist and ribbed cuffs. $79, at nordstrom.com.

6
River + Sky
Wide-legged Constellation pants
Constellation pants from River + Sky.
(River + Sky)

Made using eco-friendly practices in Los Angeles, these wide-legged Constellation pants from River + Sky are fashioned from soft, satiny rayon. $96, at riverandskycalifornia.com.

7
Epoque Evolution
Orion Legging II
The Orion Legging II from Epoque Evolution.
(Epoque Evolution)

Built for work, lounging, travel and fitness, the lightweight Orion Legging II from San Francisco-based Epoque Evolution is made using fabric repurposed from old fishnets and carpets. $118, at epoqueevolution.com.

8
B Collection by Bobeau
French terry jogger pants
Jogger pants from B Collection by Bobeau.
(B Collection by Bobeau)

Advertisement

An all-over color-blocking print elevates these French terry jogger pants from B Collection by Bobeau. $68, bloomingdales.com.

9
I Love Taylor Madison
The Sloane
I Love Taylor Madison’s the Sloane pant.
(I Love Taylor Madison)

From I Love Taylor Madison is the Sloane, a pair of pull-on wide-legged pants in a light knit, made in Canada and featuring a side stripe detail. $98, at ilovetaylormadison.com.

10
Krost New York
Krost New York sweatpants
Unisex sweatpants from Krost New York.
(Krost New York)

These unisex sweatpants in emerald green from Krost New York are made from French terry and cinched at the hem. A portion of proceeds from sales of all Krost products will be donated to the Food Bank for New York City. $116, at krostnewyork.com.

11
Y7 X Nike
Joggers from the Y7 X Nike collaboration
Joggers from Y7 X Nike.
(Y7)

Joggers from the Y7 X Nike collaboration are made of a quick-dry soft knit fabric and feature a tapered ankle. $70, at y7-studio.com.

Lifestyle
It is the exact right time to invest in a Flowbee, and more grooming tips
0326-Flowbee-Web-Lead.jpg
Lifestyle
It is the exact right time to invest in a Flowbee, and more grooming tips
Infomercial nostalgia, YouTube haircut tutorials and the piercing pain of at-home nose-waxing are at your fingertips.

12
COS
Pale blue elasticated pants
Lounge pants from COS.
(COS)

From COS are these pale blue elasticated pants made primarily of cotton. They have an adjustable drawstring and elasticated cuffs. $89, at cosstores.com.

Advertisement

13
French Deal
The Joggeur
The Joggeur from French Deal.
(French Deal)

The Joggeur is a suitably upscale jogging pant in brushed cotton fleece, accented with lateral zips, from Parisian brand French Deal. $358.60, shop.frenchdeal.biz.

14
Naked Cashmere
Noah men’s pants from Naked Cashmere
Noah men’s pants from Naked Cashmere.
(Naked Cashmere)

Made from 100% pure cashmere, the Noah men’s pants from Naked Cashmere come in black, charcoal and light heather gray and feature a ribbed knit waist and cuffs. $295, at nakedcashmere.com.

15
Onia
Onia’s Saul 10-inch heather shorts
Onia’s Saul 10-inch heather shorts.
(Onia)

Not all comfy pants have to be long. Onia’s Saul 10-inch heather shorts have a drawstring with metal tips and three pockets; available in Tomato Puree, pictured, or Safari Sky. $95, at onia.com.

Share
LifestyleFashionCoronavirus PandemicThings to Do
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Kavita Daswani