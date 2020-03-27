100 ideas for activities you can do at home this weekend

We’re stuck inside too, and we get it. It’s hard not to focus on the headlines, the uncertainty and the heartache. We’re all leaning on our houseplants — and each other — for support during these tough times.
So we asked some of our favorite writers to tell us what they are doing to stay sane these days. And, wow, did they help us see all that we can do, and take our focus off all that we can’t, during this coronavirus self-quarantine. We’re inspired to bond with our plants, improve our gardens, have movie nights with our kids, take up crocheting, organize our photos, start learning a new language, commit to a workout habit, make our house cozier, help friends and neighbors, and more.
Ready to get busy? Here’s a look at 100 ideas for things you can start doing right now to enrich your life — or at the very least, your weekend — without leaving your house.
So we asked some of our favorite writers to tell us what they are doing to stay sane these days. And, wow, did they help us see all that we can do, and take our focus off all that we can’t, during this coronavirus self-quarantine. We’re inspired to bond with our plants, improve our gardens, have movie nights with our kids, take up crocheting, organize our photos, start learning a new language, commit to a workout habit, make our house cozier, help friends and neighbors, and more.
Ready to get busy? Here’s a look at 100 ideas for things you can start doing right now to enrich your life — or at the very least, your weekend — without leaving your house.
There are 10 stories.
-
Stuck at home? Here are 10 ways to bond with your houseplants during a global pandemic.
-
Gardeners, take a deep breath. We’ve made a list of 10 garden tasks that can help save your sanity now and make the coming months much more pleasant.
-
Coronavirus has us all stuck indoors. Solution? It’s time to make your home a cozy sanctuary. Here are 10 ways to do just that.
-
You can’t go to the gym, but you need to break a sweat and burn off the anxiety we’re all feeling. Here’s a variety of workouts that will do the trick.
-
Looking for something to do? In the coronavirus era, your inner fashionista can still shop favorite stores, explore brands and learn new skills.
-
One dad explains how he’s surviving the quarantine with two young kids.
-
Lending a helping hand may sound difficult during times where we are told to practice social distancing. Here’s how to do it.
-
Master some of the language of the place you’re going. Learn about its cuisine and its preparation. There are so many ways to deepen and enrich your trip.
-
It takes a lot of work to have fun, but as we wait out coronavirus, you can focus on the picture, big and small, and discover how much more easily travel can go.
-
When you’re taking photos, write down as much caption information as you can. Organize your photos by year and location, and store them someplace besides your phone.