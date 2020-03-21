California stay at home order to fight coronavirus doesn’t replace stricter local rules

After a day of confusion about the reach of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s historic executive order telling residents to remain at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state announced that more stringent sets of mandatory restrictions implemented by some California counties and cities will remain in place.

“This is a statewide order. Depending on the conditions in their area, local officials may enforce stricter public health orders. But they may not loosen the state’s order,” state health officials said in a statement released late Friday night.

The governor’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until “further notice” and could be changed as conditions warrant, the statement said. Issued under broad powers granted to the governor in the state’s Emergency Services Act, Newsom’s executive order is enforceable by law.

Anyone who violates the order could be charged with a misdemeanor, but Newsom said that he did not believe that would be necessary.

The Newsom administration also released a 14-page report explaining which businesses and workers are considered essential and exempt from the stay-at-home order, as well as more detail about personal activities that are allowed and prohibited.

Businesses deemed essential and remaining open include gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants, banks and laundromats. Those that must close include dine-in-only restaurants, movie theaters and entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios and hair and nail salons.

Walking the dog and going on hikes are allowed, but camping at state parks is not. Going to the doctor and pharmacy is allowed, but visiting relatives in the hospital or nursing home is not — with some exceptions, such as when a relative is near death.

Californians “should at all times practice social distancing,” keeping at least six feet away from others when performing necessary activities, the order states.

“You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog,” Newsom said on Thursday.

Before the governor’s order was put in place late Thursday, Newsom had only issued recommendations over the last week asking all residents to social distance, those 65 and older to remain at home, and bars, restaurant dining rooms and other types of businesses to shutter — demonstrating a deliberately light touch that some described as the governor easing Californians into a new way of life in preparation for more severe restrictions.

At the same time, dozens of counties inundated with COVID-19 cases went a step further and adopted mandatory requirements to slow the spread of the virus within their jurisdictions.

By midday Friday, counties were eagerly awaiting new guidance from the governor’s office to help them understand how to implement his new restrictions and whether their own orders would remain in place.

“There’s certainly questions,” said Paul A. Smith, vice president of governmental affairs for the Rural County Representatives of California. “What’s the role of front-line law enforcement? What’s the role of Alcoholic Beverage Control if we’re dealing with bars and taverns? How does the partnership between state and local government work?”

Smith said the lack of clarity wasn’t surprising in the middle of a crisis that neither the governor nor county leaders have contended with before.

“We have to understand that this is incredibly unprecedented,” Smith said. “We’re making massive public policy decisions and you can’t just cross every ‘T’ and dot every “I’ as we’re responding to a pandemic. We’re flying the plane as we build it, but at the same time, I think we’re going to get there.”

In Orange County, confusion over the regulations has been so widespread — with some community members questioning whether they’re permitted to go outside — that the county has staffed a hotline to respond to residents’ queries.

On Tuesday, the county’s healthcare agency first issued an order prohibiting public and private gatherings of any size, including at places of business, outside a single household. Some residents interpreted it to mean that Orange County was implementing a lockdown similar to strict stay at home orders issued by several Bay Area counties.

County officials clarified the order that night, noting that it was not a lockdown and some businesses should remain open. They followed up by issuing an amended order a day later that walked back the ban on gatherings.

On Thursday, the situation changed again when Newsom ordered all Californians to stay at home, marking the first mandatory restrictions placed on the lives of all 40 million residents in the state.

In enforcing the governor’s order, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials have encouraged deputies to take an educational approach — reminding people of the restrictions — before issuing citations, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re seeing all of this unfold in real time, but that’s not necessarily the case for the rest of the community,” she said.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the county’s directive and Newsom’s order are “generally in agreement” on which businesses and activities are considered essential.

“Where there are nuances, we’re working with the governor’s office for clarification and we hope to be able to rapidly reconcile any elements that are unclear,” Ferrer said Friday. “This may include minor revisions in the county health officer’s order in the days ahead.”

The additional details on jobs deemed essential should bring relief to business owners across the state, some of whom were unsure whether they were exempt from closure under the governor’s order.

Times staff writers John Myers and Matt Stiles contributed to this report.