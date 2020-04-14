The complete guide on how to stay sane: A 13-step process

(Los Angeles Times illustration; Getty Images)

Ready, set, reframe: Instead of stressing out about coronavirus and the shutdown, let’s use this time of social isolation to prioritize self-care and mental wellness. Are you eating junk food or taking the time to make something nutritious and delicious? Are you getting enough sleep? How about taking some time to exercise?



If all of that feels a little demanding right now, how about just starting with some deep, calming breaths?



It you’re skeptical this can help, know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends deep breathing to improve your emotional health during this COVID-19 outbreak, when so many of us are on edge because it all feels out of control.



Start by breathing in through your nose until it reaches all the way down into the belly, not just the upper chest. (Optional add-on: Repeat, “It’s all going to be OK.”)



We’ve curated some other simple, easy activities to help you relax and let go of stress, from window sill gardening, to yoga in your living room, making time for meditation and more.