The complete guide on how to stay sane: A 13-step process

Ready, set, reframe: Instead of stressing out about coronavirus and the shutdown, let’s use this time of social isolation to prioritize self-care and mental wellness. Are you eating junk food or taking the time to make something nutritious and delicious? Are you getting enough sleep? How about taking some time to exercise?
If all of that feels a little demanding right now, how about just starting with some deep, calming breaths?
It you’re skeptical this can help, know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends deep breathing to improve your emotional health during this COVID-19 outbreak, when so many of us are on edge because it all feels out of control.
Start by breathing in through your nose until it reaches all the way down into the belly, not just the upper chest. (Optional add-on: Repeat, “It’s all going to be OK.”)
We’ve curated some other simple, easy activities to help you relax and let go of stress, from window sill gardening, to yoga in your living room, making time for meditation and more.
If all of that feels a little demanding right now, how about just starting with some deep, calming breaths?
It you’re skeptical this can help, know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends deep breathing to improve your emotional health during this COVID-19 outbreak, when so many of us are on edge because it all feels out of control.
Start by breathing in through your nose until it reaches all the way down into the belly, not just the upper chest. (Optional add-on: Repeat, “It’s all going to be OK.”)
We’ve curated some other simple, easy activities to help you relax and let go of stress, from window sill gardening, to yoga in your living room, making time for meditation and more.
There are 13 stories.
-
Mindfulness meditation can help provide clarity during anxious moments. Use our tips to stay calm during the coronavirus outbreak and other stressful events.
-
It’s surprisingly easy to learn the best techniques that help you get the most out of the simple act of breathing.
-
Stretch out and say “om”: Here are some yoga routines and classes to try at home. Plus: Why you should really be doing yoga right now.
-
In this time of stress and solitude, many of us are turning to food — especially sugary, salty empty calories. That’s a recipe for unwanted weight gain. Here are 20 ways to put on the brakes.
-
This shelter-in-place stuff has us all snacking in overdrive. Solution? Try getting something a bit healthier delivered to your front door.
-
Podcaster and comedian Marc Maron says listen to health officials about the coronavirus pandemic, take a breath and learn the Serenity Prayer.
-
Work from home ergonomics tips for coronavirus quarantine.
-
You can’t go to the gym, but you need to burn off the anxiety we’re all feeling.
-
-
Jen Gotch is the face of Ban.do, the company she co-founded in 2008. She’s also become a champion of mental health advocacy with a following all her own.
-
Designer and lifestyle influencer Justina Blakeney doesn’t have a therapist and that’s OK; she can talk to her tillandsia.
-
Many people are reporting more vivid dreams while self-quarantining, taking to social media to comment on the phenomenon.
-
Just because you’re staying home doesn’t mean you have to be lonely. How to set up video chats for a dinner party, game night, karaoke session and more.