10 ways to work out at home while you’re stuck inside

Gyms and exercise studios may have closed their doors, but there are still plenty of ways to get your sweat and stretch on at home with free YouTube channels, social media live streams and free on-demand classes from some of the hottest names in boutique fitness.
What do you prefer? A workout that puts you in a better headspace? One that the whole family can enjoy? Or a different workout every day? Here are 10 different approaches to fitness, all to help you stay motivated, sane and active while you make the transition to working out at home.
And remember, as social distancing continues, check your favorite studios and fitness trainers’ Instagram and Facebook accounts for more free live streaming workouts and support from the online #fitfam.
Joy Meditation, Playa Del Rey’s Self-Discovery Studio, is offering free daily meditations to get everybody through these times. Text SELFDSTUDIOS to 474747 to receive links each morning to SoundCloud meditations designed to help you find your joy led by wellness coach Cherie Healey.
There’s a reason why Yoga with Adriene has more than 6 million YouTube subscribers: Texas yogi Adriene Mishler’s casual approach to yoga is very relatable and she has a practice for just about everything, from stress-relieving sequences and postures to relieve aches and pains, to faster-paced weight loss routines. youtube.com
Live stream classes on Core Power Yoga’s YouTube channel, or check out a limited collection of higher-production value classes free on its on-demand channel.
Fans of the Los Angeles Modo Yoga studio and its hot and sweaty brand of yoga will be glad to know that it is doing two live streaming practices a day on Instagram @Modoyogala. Yoga flows, sound baths, and yin yoga are in the lineup each day.
Enlist in the Aarmy. This popular boot camp and indoor cycling studio is offering several live streaming workouts on Instagram each morning, @aarmy
Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app, Centr, is free to new users for the first six weeks. The app offers up HIIT, functional strength, Pilates and yoga workouts, as well as an outstanding collection of recipes from top chefs. Yep, we tried it. $29.99 monthly, $20 every quarter, or $119.99 annually thereafter. centr.com
The popular studio Club Pilates is offering free live stream Pilates classes on its Facebook page.
Kit Rich, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence’s fitness trainer, has her own YouTube channel of cardio/strength/Pilates workouts with modifications for different levels that will help keep you strong and fend off the hibernation weight. youtube.com
Popsugar Fitness offers a well-organized showcase on YouTube of some of the hottest instructors from around the country, leading a wide range of toning, Pilates, barre, strength and cardio dance workouts from beginner to advanced. Free. youtube.com
Openfit is an online and mobile platform that delivers more than 350 live and on-demand workouts each week from Xtend Barre, Tough Mudder T-Minus 30, XB Pilates and Yoga52, as well as nutrition advice, tools, and tracking. Two-week free trial, then $8 to $13 a month, depending on the plan.
West Hollywood’s famed Lit Method has brought its intense, low-impact workouts using resistance bands into the home. Get your heart rate up with streaming workouts that challenge multiple muscle groups at once before isolating core, posture and other areas. Free the first month with code BOLTCULTSTRONG, then $14.99 a month. ondemand.litmethod.com
European fitness company RSG Group has tapped popular American trainers for its platform, Cyberobics. The streaming workouts, everything from HIIT to dance to yoga to Pilates, were filmed in the U.S. and are free for the first 90 days or until gyms are allowed to reopen. stream.cyberobics.com
Les Mills, the fitness company responsible for the Body Pump, Grit, and Body Combat classes you find in your gym, is offering a two-week free trial for its on-demand classes, and has free classes on its YouTube channel.
Looking to get your strength training fix? Check out BodyFit by Amy, for videos from 10 to 45 minutes long that include kettlebells, weights, and resistance bands. There are beginner and prenatal workouts too. youtube.com
The Tracey Anderson Online Studio — fronted by Gwyneth Palrow’s favorite trainer — continues to offer up her popular cardio dance and mat strength classes online. There’s a two-week free trial, then it’s $90 a month, or $808.50 for the year. tracyanderson.com
Cycling giant Peloton is offering its app, which contains not only spin workouts but yoga, strength and running, free for the first 90 days. onepeloton.com
Check out the Tone It Up app, headlined by social media fitness influencers Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott. This app, with its healthy recipes, weight training, HIIT, cardio, barre, and boxing workouts is free for the first month. $14.99 a month, $99 for an annual subscription. toneitup.com
Plyojam bills itself as the workout that allows you to “train like an athlete, dance like a popstar.” The hip-hop-style workout powered by plyometric jumps is free for 90 days and $13.99 a month thereafter. plyojam.com
Obé Fitness, a.k.a. Kelly Ripa’s favorite live and on-demand streaming dance cardio, yoga and strength workouts, are free for a month if you use the code ATHOME, and the channel has just launched workouts for kids and seniors. After trial, it’s $27 a month. obefitness.com
Look into the Fhitting Room: These HIIT classes — high-intensity interval training — combine cardio and strength with weights and kettlebells. There are also pre and post-natal workouts and kids workouts. Cost: Free the first month, then $9.99 a month. Fhitting Room Live classes $20 each. ondemand.fhittingroom.com
Body Coach TV is the place to go if you want to break a sweat together as a family: Check out trainer Joe Wick’s YouTube channel where he’ll be doing short PE-style HIIT workouts for kids each weekday. youtube.com
Try Gymondo. This streaming platform and app offers 20- and 30-minute workouts for a range of fitness levels in a variety of programs from barre to boot camp to mobility training. The first month is free, then it’s $12.99 a month quarterly or $83.00 annually. gymondo.com
Down Dog is known mostly for its yoga classes, but this IRL studio has made all of its apps — Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7-Minute Workout — free until April 1 and until July 1 for all teachers and students. After that, it’s $7.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. downdogapp.com
Fitness Blender is a no-nonsense channel, led by the husband and wife team of Daniel and Kelli Segars. It’s a good fit for both men and women, providing strength and cardio circuit training workouts with good instruction on form. youtube.com
The offerings through Amazon Prime aren’t exactly free, but if you are already an Amazon Prime member there’s a wealth of exercise videos to stream for people of all interests (dance, strength, kickboxing, etc.) and levels from senior chair fitness and indoor walking to hardcore Tabata workouts for experienced exercisers. amazon.com