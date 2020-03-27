Yoga routines and classes to keep you grounded while you’re stuck at home

There’s never been a better time to take a deep breath and do some stretching.

Yes, that means you, right now. Unclench your jaw. Move your shoulders around a little. Turn your head from side to side a few times.

If that feels good, you should start thinking about doing some yoga at home. In fact, right now it’s more important than ever to be doing activities like yoga, says Alli Simon, a yoga and meditation facilitator from South L.A.

“When the world around us is feeling chaotic, we can have a space to go inward, to notice the emotions and the feelings that are coming up in the body,” Simon said.

Advertisement

Even people who are beginners or have never tried yoga at all can do a home practice — and it might even be a better way to start out than going to a yoga studio where you’re surrounded by limber pros confidently launching into handstands. (Not that that is even an option right now during this time of self-isolation.)

“In a studio space, beginners often shy away, because they think they can’t do that. When you’re able to just turn on the video or watch it, you can go at your own pace,” Simon said. “You’re not worried about what you look like. You’re just in your own practice.”

You have a lot of yoga options right now, including ones that support local businesses. There are free videos from YouTube and other sites, there are apps, and many L.A.-area yoga studios and teachers offering streaming classes on Instagram and on Zoom. (Full disclosure: Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is an investor in Zoom.) Simon offers guided meditation sessions twice daily at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pacific on her Instagram @omgirlalli.

Advertisement

There’s no specific type of yoga routine to be looking for right now, she said. Listen to your body and try to figure out what it’s telling you that you need. Maybe it’s a deep stretch for the hips and back. Maybe you need to turn off your brain for a little by being focused on an intense core workout.

If you have limited mobility or want to take your practice at a more mellow pace, search for things like “restorative yoga” or “chair yoga” to find gentler routines that are more focused on stretching than strength-building.

If you’re feeling cramped from hunching over a laptop or tensed up from reading the news, Simon recommends taking a quick break to do some cat/cow poses and seated pigeon pose just to keep your shoulders, back, chest and hips loose.

When you’re ready to tackle a full routine, here are some of your options:

Video streaming sites

YouTube and other video streaming sites offer a wealth of yoga opportunities, including free and paid options. Most of your options will be pre-recorded, not live. Unlike streaming classes (see below for more on that), you won’t see anyone else around you doing yoga, and the instructor won’t be available to answer your questions.

YouTube

Yoga With Adriene

Advertisement

Adriene Mishler is one of the most popular yoga YouTubers for a reason. Her channel has just about every type of workout you could imagine: Yoga for beginners. Yoga for text neck. A video playlist of “Yoga for Uncertain Times” includes routines created specifically for loneliness, anxiety and “yoga for after disaster.”

If you need a quick shake-out after a long day at your home office, there’s a 10-minute routine for the shoulders, neck and upper back. To get a little deeper, try the 45-minute total body deep stretch.

Edyn Loves Life

Edyn Jacks focuses more on gentle and restorative routines, including yoga geared toward plus-sized practitioners. Get started with 10-minute beginner-friendly plus size yoga. Relax with a gentle back flexibility flow or 30-minute restorative yoga.

CorePower Yoga on Demand

The national yoga studio chain has a library of prerecorded videos at a variety of lengths and intensities. All videos are available at corepoweryogaondemand.com. The site requires a subscription: $20 per month or $200 per year.

Apps

Apps generally offer customizable routines based on what you feel like doing. Since they’re on your phone, it’s easy to set it up and do yoga anywhere. (Anywhere in your apartment, that is.)

Advertisement

Down Dog



Choose type, level, duration, and other variables for a customized yoga routine

Normally $7.99 per month for a Pro membership; currently free until April 1

Peloton Digital



Offers a variety of workout types, including yoga

Normally $12.99 plus tax per month; currently free for 90 days

Glo



Choose style, level, duration and time of day for a customized yoga routine

Free 7-day trial; then $18 per month

L.A.-area yoga teachers and studios

It’s a really great time to consider supporting a local business, if you can. Some L.A.-area yoga studios are offering streaming and online classes, some for free and some paid or with a suggested donation. If you’re wondering whether your local studio is offering this right now, check their website or social media accounts.

Here are some of your options:

Yogalution on the Bluff in Long Beach



Streaming classes on Instagram Live and on Zoom

Zoom class times and links announced in Instagram posts

Free; donations accepted

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Kf_rPJAbW/

Modo Yoga L.A.



Streaming limited classes on Instagram Live

Streaming all classes on Zoom

Sign up for Zoom “virtual studio” classes through the schedule

Free, but suggested $5-$10 donation per class

Everybody in Cypress Park



Streaming limited classes and workshops on Instagram Live

Streaming all classes on Zoom

Offers yoga as well as pilates, strength training, dance and other workouts

Sign up for Zoom classes through the app or by clicking “SIGN IN” on the schedule page

$5 per class; free for Unlimited and Basic members

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-F1Vc7AkOB/

The Tree South L.A.



Streaming classes on Instagram Live

$10 suggested donation per class

Urban 728 Yoga in Hollywood



Streaming free classes daily at 10 a.m. Pacific on YouTube

Past streaming classes also available for free on YouTube

Offering options for virtual private yoga sessions

One Down Dog in Silver Lake



Streaming classes on Zoom

Book classes through their app

$5 for your first Zoom class, multiple options for bundles and unlimited classes

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-BqDXkDEXW/

One Life Yoga in Pasadena



Streaming classes on Zoom

Book classes from the schedule through the app

$23 for a single class; multiple options for bundles and unlimited classes

YogaVibe in West Hollywood and Los Feliz



Streaming classes on Zoom

Book online from the regular schedule

$23 for a single class; multiple options for bundles and unlimited classes

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FelKajhKK/

Hype in Silver Lake



Streaming classes on Zoom

Offers spin and strength workouts as well as yoga

Signing up for a live class also gets you access to an online library of prerecorded classes for 48 hours

Book classes through the schedule

$5 for your first class, multiple options for bundles and unlimited classes

Light on Lotus in Mar Vista



Streaming classes on Zoom

Book classes through the schedule

$12 for online drop-in classes; free for existing members

https://www.instagram.com/p/B93Yr8ijMtZ/

Malibu Beach Yoga



Streaming classes on Zoom

Book classes through the schedule

$20 for a single class, multiple options for bundles and unlimited classes

EventBrite

The event planning and curating site has a hub for searching for things you can attend virtually, including health and wellness events. A few upcoming yoga-related offerings: Soulful Flow Yoga Online (free, donations accepted), Yoga with your pet (free), drop-in classes at a yoga studio in India ($5), and virtual beginners yoga ($10).