18 healthy (but still delicious) snacks you can get delivered to your door

No need to venture out to the store for snacks; numerous brands are now delivering better-for-you options to your door as we all try to fend off stress-eating-while-self-quarantining. Here are 18:
Vegan-rific
1. Avocado powder, rice flour and avocado oil are the main ingredients in the vegan curls from AvoCrazy. 8 packs for $24. avocrazy.com
::
Crispy, salty
2. Stacked potato chips from the Good Crisp Co. come in flavors like Aged White Cheddar and Outback BBQ. $30 for an 8-pack. thegoodcrispcompany.com
::
Protein-packed
3. Chomps has its new Chomplings, miniature meat sticks made with grass-fed beef and venison and free-range turkey, in flavors including cranberry habanero and sea salt. $60 for a variety pack. chomps.com
::
Still sweet
4. Bars of salted almonds, extra-dark chocolate and hazelnut milk chocolate are stevia-sweetened for those avoiding refined white sugar. $39.99 for a 12-pack. lilys.com
::
Fruity goodness
5. The refrigerated Carrot Pineapple bars from Bright Foods are made with organic carrots, cashews, pineapple, turmeric and ginger, Other flavors include Kale Apple and Carrot Blueberry. $48 for 12. brightfoods.com
::
Spice craving
6. If you can’t find ramen at your local store, Lotus Foods has its gluten-free Garlicky Veggie, Hot & Sour and Masala Curry Rice Ramen Noodle Soup cups. $13.99 for a 6-pack. lotusfoods.com
::
Do it for the ‘Gram
7. Chia seeds mixed with fruit pureé and in squeezable pouches from Mamma Chia are flavored with with yerba mate, kale and prebiotics $5.99 for a 4-pack. mammachia.com
::
Did someone say ‘pizza’?
8. Sriracha Cheddar and Brick Oven Pizza are flavors in Shrewd Food’s Protein Puffs, 90 calories a bag. $24.99 for a 12-pack variety box. shrewdfood.com
::
A whole lotta snacking...
9. To help support the nationwide Restaurant Worker’s Community Foundation, Rachel Krupa, founder of New York organic convenience store the Goods Mart, is shipping out variety boxes of curated healthier snacks. $20 to $60. shopthegoodsmart.com
::
Pulse it
10. Peatos founder Nick Desai based his company’s offerings on the pulses-based snacks of his native India; his Classic Cheese Curls, Fiery Hot Curls and Classic Onion Rings are made from peas. A 45-count pack is $49.99. peatos.com
::
Pour it on
11. Bottled dressings, dips and sauces from Mother Raw have the simplest ingredients — nutritional yeast, apple-cider vinegar, sun-dried tomatoes, bell pepper. $7.49. motherraw.com
::
Sun-dried variety
12. Sun-dried fruits from Rind include the fiber-rich peel; options include Tangy Kiwi, Orchard Blend and Tropical Blend. $24.99 for a variety pack of 4. rindsnacks.com
::
Just nutty
13. Split packets contain nut butter on one side, a fruit spread on the other, In March, the brand donated 150,000 packets to the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles Mission. A sampler pack is $29.99 for 12. splitnutrition.com
::
Feel-good ingredients
14. Sun & Swell Foods has crisps made from cashews, sweet potato and flax, and cookies from dates, cashews, oats and cacao. $20 for sampler pack. sunandswellfoods.com
::
Ethical snacking
15. Vegan, high-protein cookies from Lenny & Larry’s are designed to keep you feeling full, in flavors like Salted Caramel and Snickerdoodle. $21.95 for 12. lennylarry.com
::
High-flying popcorn
16. Heirloom kernels make up popcorn from Pipcorn in flavors like Truffle and Kettle. $16 for a 4-pack. pipsnacks.com
::
Super fatty
17. Pescatarians may take to the crispy salmon skin snack from Goodfish in Sea Salt, Chili Lime, Spicy BBQ. $25 for 8 packets. goodfish.com
::
Low-to-no carbs
18. Roasted nuts and crispy cheeses make up 4 grams of carbs in Keto-friendly mixes from Hilo Life. $14.94 for 6 packets. hilolife.com