Curbside plants you can pick up in time for Mother’s Day

What does a quarantined Mom want most this Mother’s Day? We’re guessing a hug. But now that public health officials are telling us we shouldn’t go near Mom this Mother’s Day, our choices are limited. Millennials aren’t the only plant addicts. What mom wouldn’t love a houseplant, purchased from a small business that has been hit hard by COVID-19? Mom’s are caretakers by nature, after all.

Gift-givers are in luck: Many local plant stores and nurseries are offering curbside pickup this year where you can order and pay online or by phone and pick up the goods at the store. And when this pandemic is over, Mom will have a living, breathing plant to nurture (hug?) and a memory of how we all came together during difficult times.

So call your favorite local plant store. You might be surprised to find they are offering a similar service. (Just be patient, as many small businesses have seen staffing stretched thin by the pandemic.) Here is a list of some of our favorite local plant stores and nurseries that are offering curbside pickup for Mother’s Day.

