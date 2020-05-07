Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lifestyle

Curbside plants you can pick up in time for Mother’s Day

Houseplants for Mother’s Day
Curbside pickup is Mother’s Day made easy.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
May 7, 2020
1:05 PM
1

What does a quarantined Mom want most this Mother’s Day? We’re guessing a hug. But now that public health officials are telling us we shouldn’t go near Mom this Mother’s Day, our choices are limited. Millennials aren’t the only plant addicts. What mom wouldn’t love a houseplant, purchased from a small business that has been hit hard by COVID-19? Mom’s are caretakers by nature, after all.

Gift-givers are in luck: Many local plant stores and nurseries are offering curbside pickup this year where you can order and pay online or by phone and pick up the goods at the store. And when this pandemic is over, Mom will have a living, breathing plant to nurture (hug?) and a memory of how we all came together during difficult times.

So call your favorite local plant store. You might be surprised to find they are offering a similar service. (Just be patient, as many small businesses have seen staffing stretched thin by the pandemic.) Here is a list of some of our favorite local plant stores and nurseries that are offering curbside pickup for Mother’s Day.

2
Fig Earth Supply

Owner Conor Fitzpatrick stocks a wide variety of indoor houseplants in addition to the edibles and herbs, including fiddleleaf figs, pothos and String of Pearls, among others. All inventory is currently available for purchase online with scheduled pickup at the Highland Park nursery. Once you have placed your order, it will prepare your items and place them in front of the store. All orders will be marked with name and invoice. Wait for notification that your items are ready for pickup before dropping by. 3577 N. Figueroa, Highland Park, (323) 224-3938.

3
Folia Collective

One of my favorite things about Folia Collective in Eagle Rock is that most houseplants, from Peperomia ferreyraeto to staghorn ferns, come with a care card written by owner Danae Horst detailing each plant’s specific needs. Horst is currently posting her plant inventory online and also offers planters and a variety of gifts that can all be purchased online with contactless pickup, or local delivery within 10 miles. 5117 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, (626) 787-4957.

View this post on Instagram

🧚🏾‍♂️

A post shared by thejuicyleaf (@thejuicyleaf) on

4
The Juicy Leaf

Owner Felix Navarro is offering appointments (no more than two people are allowed in the Highland Park store at a time) as well as FaceTime calls. Recently, Navarro started hosting virtual planting workshops on Instagram that have proved popular. “We post the arrangement of the week, drop the kit ($55) off at your home, and then we host an Instagram live tutorial where you can make the arrangement along with us,” he said. The store stocks houseplants, succulents, cactus, tillandsia, designer terrariums and unique planters and macrame hangers. Arrangements are available up until Friday night, with contactless pickup in the parking lot and local delivery. 5725 Figueroa St., Highland Park. (310) 907-5019.

View this post on Instagram

🐘 Alocasia ‘Regal Shields’ is so dramatic with its deep green, almost black leaves and neon green veins on its underside. It is sure to stand out amongst your other green friends ☺️ We have them in stock: 10” pot for $45 & 12” for $85 #wildatmickeys #alocasia #elephantearplant #elephantears . GROWING TIPS: 🌤 filtered morning sun with afternoon indirect light is typically best 💦 moist soil is ideal (not soggy) if receiving a lot of light - if in lower light conditions then try not to have the soil as moist, it can rot quickly when it’s not receiving the proper lighting 🤓 in their natural habitat Regal Shields can grow up to 9ft tall and 4ft wide - they also love humidity

A post shared by Mickey Hargitay Plants (@mickeysplants) on

5
Mickey Hargitay

This West Hollywood nursery is offering curbside pickup, but you need to know what you want. Customers can call ahead, place an order and they will run it out to your car when you arrive. Does Mom like unusual plants? “We have done our best to keep some of the hard-to-get plants such as Monstera adansonii, Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, String of Hearts, various varieties of hoya, Peperomia polybotrya, many varieties of calathea, just to name a few,” Hargitay told us recently. 1255 N. Sycamore Ave. West Hollywood, (323) 467-8044.

6
Plant Material

Terremoto landscape architect David Godshall, who co-founded Plant Material in Glassell Park with business partner Matt Burrows, likens the nursery’s aesthetic and spirit to “a punk rock plant shop.” The nursery offers drought-tolerant California natives, house plants, and garden gifts. You can browse plant inventory (photos are included), and pay online. Select a day and time for pickup and the order will be pulled and ready for you at the entrance of the Shop. 3350 Eagle Rock Blvd, Glassell Park.

7
Potted

The Atwater Village boutique is offering some gorgeous custom planters in one-of-a-kind pots for Mother’s Day. Co-owner Annette Gutierrez said that people can purchase the item they want online, and they will put it in a box with pretty tissue and you can pick it up curbside. Just call when you’re outside and they’ll run it out to you (wearing a mask). Local delivery for $25. 3158 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 665-3801.

8
Rolling Greens

Two of the three garden and home design stores are offering stay-at-home kits for Mother’s Day, in addition to planters and DIY garden kits. Call-in orders, curbside pickup and deliveries are available for customers who do not wish to have direct contact with staff. 9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, (310) 559-8656; 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 934-4500.

9
Sunset Nursery

This longtime family-run nursery features a wide variety of indoor houseplants, succulents, California natives, edibles and a wide selection of pots. You can book an appointment or submit a request online. The nursery is updating plant lists daily (along with photos) and is offering drive-through pickup. Online product requests are given priority over phone orders at this time. 4368 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake, (323) 661-1642.

10
Wyldbnch

“Mother’s Day Love Bundles” will be available for pickup on Saturday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. with delivery available within a 5-mile radius of the shop for a small fee. The plant shop in downtown’s Arts District also features indoor plants (check its Instagram stories for a great selection of plants), planters and gifts. 800 E. 4th St., Arts District. (323) 283-9950.

LifestylePlantsHome DesignThings to DoCoronavirus Pandemic
Lisa Boone
Lisa Boone is a design writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, even youth sports, for the Home section and L.A. at Home. She is a native of Los Angeles.