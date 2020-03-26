10 ways to bond with your houseplants while you’re at home

Propagate

Plants hang on display outside of the Leaf and Spine store. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Propagating houseplants, such as Epipremnum aureum, or pothos, is one of the easiest ways to clone your favorite houseplants. Simply cut the vine just below the node (where the leaf joins the stem), leaving two to three leafs at the top, and place several stems in water, or around the rim of a 3-inch pot. Allow the stems to stand in a warm area of the house and, eventually, rooting will occur. After three months, move each individual plant to a 3- or 4-inch pot. Pilea peperomioides, known as “the friendship plant” is another popular houseplant that is easy to propagate. Cut the “babies” that pop up at the base of the plant with a clean, sharp knife and place them in water. When new roots and leaves materialize, transfer the cutting to a small pot with well-drained potting soil. (These make great homemade hostess gifts when the time comes to socialize again).