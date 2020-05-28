70 things to do this summer

Summer is the marquee season in Los Angeles. Usually that means trips to the Hollywood Bowl for a concert and pre-show picnics, frolicking on the beach in Malibu, dinner with friends in West Hollywood, and lots of kid-friendly outings. The coronavirus pandemic has put a major damper on the summer fun we’re used to. Don’t fret though. There’s still plenty of stuff we can do. We’ve come up with 70 ways you can have an enjoyable — and safe — summer with friends, family, kids and pets.
Here are a few highlights: We’ve got tips for taking a wildflower walk, trying stand-up paddle yoga, touring L.A.'s architectural gems, going on a camping trip in your backyard, giving your patio or balcony an Instagram-worthy makeover, and hanging out with friends from a distance at barbecues, fire pits and pool parties. We’ve also got ideas for keeping your furry pets cool and plenty of creative crafts and challenges to keep kids of all ages entertained.
1One good thing about quarantine? All the additional time we have with our pets. Here’s how to make the most of it.
2It’s going to be a long summer. But that just means there’s plenty of fun to be had if you’re willing to explore, experiment and enjoy (and make all the adults you know envious). Here’s how
3Here are 10 things to get your plants and garden summer-ready.
4This summer, more than ever, it’s all about outdoor living. Here are 10 ways to make your outdoor living spaces more inviting.
5Everyone’s sick of staying home. Here are 10 ideas for getting out and seeing friends while maintaining safe social-distancing standards.
6Still sitting at home? Try these outdoors things to do that are safe and fun
7Sketch or paint (don’t say you can’t), get a new perspective on your corner of the world and yank some weeds. All better than pulling your hair out.