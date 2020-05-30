Garden Calendar: What you can go, see and do in Southern California

At long last, we can finally start venturing out for some real-time plant-related events in Southern California. What a lovely time to stretch our legs and take advantage of some beautiful late-spring blooms.

Just remember to grab your mask before you go, and always do a last-minute check of the event’s website before you walk out the door, since these are still uncertain times for reopening institutions, and things can change.

Now through Sept. 15

Sculptura Botanica sculpture exhibit at the newly reopened Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. Long Beach artist Dustin Gimbel has created 176 ceramic sculptures that mimic plant forms in exaggerated sizes and/or colors, such as giant eucalyptus pods or lily anthers. Many of the sculptures are for sale. The exhibit is free with admission to the gardens, which are open daily 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but online reservations and masks are required. Admission $5 (free to members and children under 4). The library remains closed but the Cafe Jardin dining room has opened for in-garden dining and food-to-go. thesherman.org

June 3

San Diego Botanic Garden reopens to the general public who purchase tickets for timed entries online. The garden at 230 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas opened Wednesday to members only, who must also make reservations online for times to enter. The garden is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and all visitors ages 2 and older must wear a mask. Paths at the garden have been made one-way to help visitors maintain the recommended six feet of social distancing from others. The Hamilton Children’s Garden and Seeds of Wonder remain closed as well as the gift shop and food areas. Restrooms are open and cleaned every two hours. Admission $18, ($12 seniors and active military, $10 ages 3-17, free to members and children under 3). SDBGarden.org

If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Include a high-resolution horizontal photo, if possible, and tell us who to credit and what we’re seeing.

