14 California artists share reactions to the protests over police brutality, injustice

Fourteen California artists react to the killing of George Floyd, protests over police brutality and the issue of race in today’s America.
by Monique Wray
by Alexandra Bowman
by Dawline-Jane Oni-Eseleh
by Debora Cheyenne
by Monica Ahanonu
by Kaylani Juanita
by Megan White, a.k.a. Daisy
by D’Ara Nazaryan
by Kim Kyne
by Kelly Malka
by Ashley Lukashevsky
by Bijou Karman
by Greg Ito
by Robin Eisenberg
