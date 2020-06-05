14 California artists share reactions to the protests over police brutality, injustice

Fourteen California artists react to the killing of George Floyd, protests over police brutality and the issue of race in today’s America.

by Monique Wray

by Alexandra Bowman

by Dawline-Jane Oni-Eseleh

by Debora Cheyenne

by Monica Ahanonu

by Kaylani Juanita

by Megan White, a.k.a. Daisy

by D’Ara Nazaryan

by Kim Kyne

by Kelly Malka

by Ashley Lukashevsky

by Bijou Karman

by Greg Ito

by Robin Eisenberg

