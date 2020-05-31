Here’s a list of more than 85 black-owned food businesses in L.A.

On Saturday, a Google spreadsheet full of black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles started circulating on Twitter, created by Kat Hong, a 25-year-old editorial assistant for the Infatuation website in L.A.

“It came from a place of pure helplessness,” Hong said. “It’s difficult to know how best to support the black community right now.”

Without a lot of money to donate to Kickstarters or GoFundMe efforts, Hong said she used her available skill set and resources to start the list. With the help of some crowdsourcing, she put together a list of dozens of businesses in the region.

“This is a way to put money directly into businesses that are owned by black people,” she said. “It’s important to support these businesses every day — not just this week or until all this is over — every single day.”

In the last few days, Kim Prince, who owns Hotville Chicken at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, met several customers who said they were there specifically to patronize a black-owned business. Prince, who struggled for years to turn her hot chicken pop-up into a bricks-and-mortar restaurant, opened Hotville last year. She said multiple people have tagged her restaurant on Instagram using the hashtag #supportblackbusiness in the last couple of days.

“Being black and being a business owner in L.A., I’m very proud,” she said. “Every morning I get to unlock my restaurant doors and there is a sense of pride.”

The following is a list of black-owned restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, food trucks and pop-ups that builds on Hong’s list, which you can view here .



BALDWIN HILLS / CRENSHAW

Mel’s Fish Shack, 4524 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 732-6357

Hotville, 4070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 792-4835, www.hotvillechicken.com

Orleans & York, 3868 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 903.6650, orleansandyorkdeli.com

Post & Beam, 3767 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 299-5599, postandbeamla.com

Southern Girl Desserts, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, (323) 293-2253, www.southerngirldesserts.com

BEVERLYWOOD

Undergrind Cafe, 2713 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 730-6392, www.undergrindcafe.com



CARSON

M&M Soul Food, 335 E. Albertoni, Carson, (310) 324-5317

Orleans & York, 673 E. University Drive, Carson, (310) 324-3100 orleansandyorkdeli.com



CARTHAY

Meal’s by Genet, 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 938-9304, mealsbygenetla.com

Messob Ethiopian Food, 1041 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 938-8827, www.messob.com

CULVER CITY

Honey’s Kettle, 9537 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 202-5453, honeyskettle.com

DOWNTOWN

Big Man Bakes, 413 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-9100, www.bigmanbakes.com

Comfort LA, 1110 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 537-0844, www.eatcomfortla.com

Orleans & York, 333 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-0400, orleansandyorkdeli.com

ECHO PARK

Vanilla Black Coffee, 1825 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, www.instagram.com/vanillablackla

EXPOSITION PARK

South L.A. Cafe, 1700 Browning Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 260-0633, www.southlacafe.com

FAIRFAX

Bludso’s, 609 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 931-2583, www.barandque.com

GARDENA

Mr. Fries Man, 14800 S. Western Ave., No. 108, Gardena, (424) 292-3616, www.mrfriesman.com

Jay Bee’s, 15911 S. Avalon Blvd., Gardena, (310) 532-1064

Oh My Burger, 2142 W. El Segundo Blvd., Gardena, (310) 756-6522, www.ohmyburgerla.com

GRAMERCY PARK

Dulan’s Soul Food, 1714 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 418-8527, www.dulans-sfk.com

HAWTHORNE

B&R Burgers, 3512 Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne, (310) 679-4774, bandrburgers.com

HYDE PARK

Brother’s Bar-B-Que, 7725 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 751-1050, www.brotherbarbequecatering.com

Dulan’s on Crenshaw, 4859 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 296-3034, dulansoncrenshaw.com

Mama’s Chicken and Market, 2510 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 292-9696, www.mamaschicken.name

Phat Daddy’s Burgers, 2312 W. 48th St., Los Angeles, (323) 792-4208, www.instagram.com/_phatdaddys

Red’s Flavor Table, 2812 W. Florence Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 751-6000, www.redsflavortable.com

Woody’s BBQ, 3446 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 294-9443, www.woodysbarbquela.com

INGLEWOOD

Bayou Grille, 1400 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (310) 673-0824, www.bayougrille.net

Cobblers, Cakes & Kream, 2323 W. Manchester Blvd. Unit B, Inglewood, (323) 455-1224, cobblerscakesandkream.com

Comfort LA, 902 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (424) 702-5138, www.eatcomfortla.com

Dulan’s Soul Food, 202 E. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, (310) 671-3345, www.dulans-sfk.com

Harriet’s Cheesecakes Unlimited, 1515 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, (310) 419-2259

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, 170 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (323) 743-8100, www.findyourhilltop.com/inglewood

Lavender Blue Restaurant Lounge, 3310 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, (424) 227-6712 www.lavenderbluela.com

Ms. B’s M&M Soul Food, 4549 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, (310) 330-2697 www.msbsmandmsoulfoodrestaurant.com

Orleans & York, 400 E. Florence Ave., Inglewood, (310) 671-6200, orleansandyorkdeli.com

Rusty Pot Cafe, 324 S. Market St., Inglewood, (310) 412-5901, rustypotcafe.com

Sip & Sonder, 108 S. Market St., Inglewood, www.sipandsonder.com

Stuff I Eat, 114 N. Market St., Inglewood, (310) 671-0115, www.stuffieat.com

The Serving Spoon, 1403 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, (310) 412-3927, theservingspoon.net

Veronica’s Kitchen, 401 E. Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, (310) 673-4890, www.facebook.com

Woody’s BBQ, 475 S. Market St., Los Angeles, (310) 672-4200, www.woodysbarbquela.com



JEFFERSON PARK

Chef Marilyn’s, 2638 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 737-8101, www.chefmarilyns2638.com

Harold and Belle’s, 2920 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 735-9023, haroldandbelles.com



LAKEWOOD

Taco Mell, 127 Lakewood Center Mall, B, Lakewood, (844) 822-6636, tacomell.net

LEIMERT PARK

Ackee Bamboo, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 295-7272, ackeebamboojacuisine.com

Azla Vegan, 4309 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, azlavegan.com

Earle’s On Crenshaw, 3864 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 299-2867, earlesrestaurant.com

Hot & Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 903-6449, hotandcoolcafe.com

Swift Cafe, 4279 ½ Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, swift-la.com

Taco Mell, 4326 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (844) 822-6635, tacomell.net

LONG BEACH

Robert Earl’s BBQ, 703 E. Artesia Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 726-1116 , robertearlsbbq.com

Georgia’s Restaurant, 4101 McGowen St., No. 155, Long Beach, (562) 420-5637, www.georgias-restaurant.com

Sal’s Gumbo Shack, 6148 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 422-8100, www.salsgumboshack.com

MANCHESTER SQUARE

M’Dear’s Bakery and Bistro, 7717 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 759-2020, www.mdears.net

Woody’s BBQ, 1958 W. Florence Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 758-8303, www.woodysbarbquela.com

MARINA DEL REY

Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, 4333 Admiralty Way, No. 001, Marina Del Rey, (833) 759-8226, skystacos.com

MID-CITY

Simply D’Licious, 4641 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (562) 326-6863, simplydliciousla.com

MID-WILSHIRE

My Two Cents, 5583 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 879-9881, mytwocentsla.com

Pips on La Brea, 1356 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-954-7477, www.pipsonlabrea.com/index.html

Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, 5303 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (833) 759-8226, skystacos.com

Stevie’s Creole Cafe, 5545 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 413-2492, www.steviescreolecafe.com

Tacos Negros, 5583 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, www.toasttab.com/my-two-cents-5583-west-pico-blvd/v3

PARAMOUNT

Parrains Soul Food, 7908 Alondra Blvd., Paramount, (562) 634-6050, www.facebook.com/parrainssoulfood

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY

Black Bottom Southern Kitchen, 4806 Vineland Ave., (818) 856-8532 blackbottomkitchen.com

Les Sisters, 21818 Devonshire St., Chatsworth, (818) 998-0755, www.lessisters.com

Lou, The French On The Block, 4007 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, (747) 241-8205, www.louthefrenchontheblock.com

Mom’s Bar Be Cue House aka Mom’s Haus, 14062 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, (818) 786-1373, www.eatmomshaus.com

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Little Red Hen Coffee Shop, 5070, 2697 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, (626) 791-1614

UEDF Fish & Chips, 2191 Lake Ave., Altadena, (626) 794-0277, www.facebook.com/UEDF-FISH-Chips-299048220120206

Pasadena Fish Market, 181 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 792-9233, www.facebook.com/Pasadena-Fish-Market-207912662565629

Perry’s Joint, 2051 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena (626) 798-4700, perrysjoint.com

SILVER LAKE

Say Cheese, 2800 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 665-0545, www.saycheeselosangeles.com

VIEW PARK- WINDSOR HILLS

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, 4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 815-9833, www.findyourhilltop.com

Orleans & York, 4454 W. Slauson Ave., Windsor Hills, (323) 291-8800, orleansandyorkdeli.com

Simply Wholesome, 4508 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 294-2144, www.simplywholesome.com

WATTS Watt’s Coffee House, 1827 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 249-4343

WEST ADAMS

Phillips BBQ, 2619 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 731-4772

WESTCHESTER

The Court Cafe, 5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 431-4969

WESTLAKE

Bloom and Plume Coffee, 1638 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, (213) 908-5808 www.bloomandplumecoffee.com

WILLOWBROOK

Hawkin’s House of Burgers, 11603 Slater St., Los Angeles, (323) 563-1129, www.hawkinsburgers.com

POP-UPS AND TRUCKS (check social media and website for exact location)

All Flavor No Grease, www.instagram.com/allflavornogrease

Bridgetown Roti, www.instagram.com/bridgetown_roti

Cobbler Mania, (323) 316-4793, www.instagram.com/cobblermania

Happy Ice, happyicela.com/pages/find-us

Shad’s New Cali Catering, www.instagram.com/shadsnewcalicatering

The Bléu Kitchen, www.instagram.com/bleukitchen

Trap Kitchen (503) 442-0748, www.trapkitchen.com

ORANGE COUNTY

Georgia’s Restaurant, 440 S. Anaheim Blvd. No. 209A, Anaheim (714) 906-1900 www.georgias-restaurant.com

Times staff writer Garrett Snyder contributed to this report.