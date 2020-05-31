Here’s a list of more than 85 black-owned food businesses in L.A.

On Saturday, a Google spreadsheet full of black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles started circulating on Twitter, created by Kat Hong, a 25-year-old editorial assistant for the Infatuation website in L.A.
“It came from a place of pure helplessness,” Hong said. “It’s difficult to know how best to support the black community right now.”
Without a lot of money to donate to Kickstarters or GoFundMe efforts, Hong said she used her available skill set and resources to start the list. With the help of some crowdsourcing, she put together a list of dozens of businesses in the region.
“This is a way to put money directly into businesses that are owned by black people,” she said. “It’s important to support these businesses every day — not just this week or until all this is over — every single day.”
In the last few days, Kim Prince, who owns Hotville Chicken at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, met several customers who said they were there specifically to patronize a black-owned business. Prince, who struggled for years to turn her hot chicken pop-up into a bricks-and-mortar restaurant, opened Hotville last year. She said multiple people have tagged her restaurant on Instagram using the hashtag #supportblackbusiness in the last couple of days.
“Being black and being a business owner in L.A., I’m very proud,” she said. “Every morning I get to unlock my restaurant doors and there is a sense of pride.”
The following is a list of black-owned restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, food trucks and pop-ups that builds on Hong’s list, which you can view here.
BALDWIN HILLS / CRENSHAW
Mel’s Fish Shack, 4524 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 732-6357
Hotville, 4070 Marlton Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 792-4835, www.hotvillechicken.com
Orleans & York, 3868 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 903.6650, orleansandyorkdeli.com
Post & Beam, 3767 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 299-5599, postandbeamla.com
Southern Girl Desserts, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, (323) 293-2253, www.southerngirldesserts.com
BEVERLYWOOD
Undergrind Cafe, 2713 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 730-6392, www.undergrindcafe.com
CARSON
M&M Soul Food, 335 E. Albertoni, Carson, (310) 324-5317
Orleans & York, 673 E. University Drive, Carson, (310) 324-3100 orleansandyorkdeli.com
CARTHAY
Meal’s by Genet, 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 938-9304, mealsbygenetla.com
Messob Ethiopian Food, 1041 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 938-8827, www.messob.com
CULVER CITY
Honey’s Kettle, 9537 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 202-5453, honeyskettle.com
DOWNTOWN
Big Man Bakes, 413 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-9100, www.bigmanbakes.com
Comfort LA, 1110 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 537-0844, www.eatcomfortla.com
Orleans & York, 333 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-0400, orleansandyorkdeli.com
ECHO PARK
Vanilla Black Coffee, 1825 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, www.instagram.com/vanillablackla
EXPOSITION PARK
South L.A. Cafe, 1700 Browning Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 260-0633, www.southlacafe.com
FAIRFAX
Bludso’s, 609 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 931-2583, www.barandque.com
GARDENA
Mr. Fries Man, 14800 S. Western Ave., No. 108, Gardena, (424) 292-3616, www.mrfriesman.com
Jay Bee’s, 15911 S. Avalon Blvd., Gardena, (310) 532-1064
Oh My Burger, 2142 W. El Segundo Blvd., Gardena, (310) 756-6522, www.ohmyburgerla.com
GRAMERCY PARK
Dulan’s Soul Food, 1714 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 418-8527, www.dulans-sfk.com
HAWTHORNE
B&R Burgers, 3512 Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne, (310) 679-4774, bandrburgers.com
HYDE PARK
Brother’s Bar-B-Que, 7725 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 751-1050, www.brotherbarbequecatering.com
Dulan’s on Crenshaw, 4859 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 296-3034, dulansoncrenshaw.com
Mama’s Chicken and Market, 2510 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 292-9696, www.mamaschicken.name
Phat Daddy’s Burgers, 2312 W. 48th St., Los Angeles, (323) 792-4208, www.instagram.com/_phatdaddys
Red’s Flavor Table, 2812 W. Florence Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 751-6000, www.redsflavortable.com
Woody’s BBQ, 3446 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 294-9443, www.woodysbarbquela.com
INGLEWOOD
Bayou Grille, 1400 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (310) 673-0824, www.bayougrille.net
Cobblers, Cakes & Kream, 2323 W. Manchester Blvd. Unit B, Inglewood, (323) 455-1224, cobblerscakesandkream.com
Comfort LA, 902 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (424) 702-5138, www.eatcomfortla.com
Dulan’s Soul Food, 202 E. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, (310) 671-3345, www.dulans-sfk.com
Harriet’s Cheesecakes Unlimited, 1515 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, (310) 419-2259
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, 170 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (323) 743-8100, www.findyourhilltop.com/inglewood
Lavender Blue Restaurant Lounge, 3310 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, (424) 227-6712 www.lavenderbluela.com
Ms. B’s M&M Soul Food, 4549 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, (310) 330-2697 www.msbsmandmsoulfoodrestaurant.com
Orleans & York, 400 E. Florence Ave., Inglewood, (310) 671-6200, orleansandyorkdeli.com
Rusty Pot Cafe, 324 S. Market St., Inglewood, (310) 412-5901, rustypotcafe.com
Sip & Sonder, 108 S. Market St., Inglewood, www.sipandsonder.com
Stuff I Eat, 114 N. Market St., Inglewood, (310) 671-0115, www.stuffieat.com
The Serving Spoon, 1403 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, (310) 412-3927, theservingspoon.net
Veronica’s Kitchen, 401 E. Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, (310) 673-4890, www.facebook.com
Woody’s BBQ, 475 S. Market St., Los Angeles, (310) 672-4200, www.woodysbarbquela.com
JEFFERSON PARK
Chef Marilyn’s, 2638 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 737-8101, www.chefmarilyns2638.com
Harold and Belle’s, 2920 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 735-9023, haroldandbelles.com
LAKEWOOD
Taco Mell, 127 Lakewood Center Mall, B, Lakewood, (844) 822-6636, tacomell.net
LEIMERT PARK
Ackee Bamboo, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 295-7272, ackeebamboojacuisine.com
Azla Vegan, 4309 Leimert Blvd., Los Angeles, azlavegan.com
Earle’s On Crenshaw, 3864 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 299-2867, earlesrestaurant.com
Hot & Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 903-6449, hotandcoolcafe.com
Swift Cafe, 4279 ½ Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, swift-la.com
Taco Mell, 4326 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (844) 822-6635, tacomell.net
LONG BEACH
Robert Earl’s BBQ, 703 E. Artesia Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 726-1116, robertearlsbbq.com
Georgia’s Restaurant, 4101 McGowen St., No. 155, Long Beach, (562) 420-5637, www.georgias-restaurant.com
Sal’s Gumbo Shack, 6148 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 422-8100, www.salsgumboshack.com
MANCHESTER SQUARE
M’Dear’s Bakery and Bistro, 7717 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 759-2020, www.mdears.net
Woody’s BBQ, 1958 W. Florence Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 758-8303, www.woodysbarbquela.com
MARINA DEL REY
Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, 4333 Admiralty Way, No. 001, Marina Del Rey, (833) 759-8226, skystacos.com
MID-CITY
Simply D’Licious, 4641 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (562) 326-6863, simplydliciousla.com
MID-WILSHIRE
My Two Cents, 5583 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 879-9881, mytwocentsla.com
Pips on La Brea, 1356 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-954-7477, www.pipsonlabrea.com/index.html
Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, 5303 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (833) 759-8226, skystacos.com
Stevie’s Creole Cafe, 5545 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 413-2492, www.steviescreolecafe.com
Tacos Negros, 5583 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, www.toasttab.com/my-two-cents-5583-west-pico-blvd/v3
PARAMOUNT
Parrains Soul Food, 7908 Alondra Blvd., Paramount, (562) 634-6050, www.facebook.com/parrainssoulfood
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY
Black Bottom Southern Kitchen, 4806 Vineland Ave., (818) 856-8532 blackbottomkitchen.com
Les Sisters, 21818 Devonshire St., Chatsworth, (818) 998-0755, www.lessisters.com
Lou, The French On The Block, 4007 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, (747) 241-8205, www.louthefrenchontheblock.com
Mom’s Bar Be Cue House aka Mom’s Haus, 14062 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, (818) 786-1373, www.eatmomshaus.com
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Little Red Hen Coffee Shop, 5070, 2697 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, (626) 791-1614
UEDF Fish & Chips, 2191 Lake Ave., Altadena, (626) 794-0277, www.facebook.com/UEDF-FISH-Chips-299048220120206
Pasadena Fish Market, 181 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 792-9233, www.facebook.com/Pasadena-Fish-Market-207912662565629
Perry’s Joint, 2051 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena (626) 798-4700, perrysjoint.com
SILVER LAKE
Say Cheese, 2800 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 665-0545, www.saycheeselosangeles.com
VIEW PARK- WINDSOR HILLS
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, 4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 815-9833, www.findyourhilltop.com
Orleans & York, 4454 W. Slauson Ave., Windsor Hills, (323) 291-8800, orleansandyorkdeli.com
Simply Wholesome, 4508 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 294-2144, www.simplywholesome.com
WATTS
Watt’s Coffee House, 1827 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 249-4343
WEST ADAMS
Phillips BBQ, 2619 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 731-4772
WESTCHESTER
The Court Cafe, 5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 431-4969
WESTLAKE
Bloom and Plume Coffee, 1638 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, (213) 908-5808 www.bloomandplumecoffee.com
WILLOWBROOK
Hawkin’s House of Burgers, 11603 Slater St., Los Angeles, (323) 563-1129, www.hawkinsburgers.com
POP-UPS AND TRUCKS (check social media and website for exact location)
All Flavor No Grease, www.instagram.com/allflavornogrease
Bridgetown Roti, www.instagram.com/bridgetown_roti
Cobbler Mania, (323) 316-4793, www.instagram.com/cobblermania
Happy Ice, happyicela.com/pages/find-us
Shad’s New Cali Catering, www.instagram.com/shadsnewcalicatering
The Bléu Kitchen, www.instagram.com/bleukitchen
Trap Kitchen (503) 442-0748, www.trapkitchen.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Georgia’s Restaurant, 440 S. Anaheim Blvd. No. 209A, Anaheim (714) 906-1900 www.georgias-restaurant.com
Times staff writer Garrett Snyder contributed to this report.