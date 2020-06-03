Here’s a list of black-owned businesses in L.A. you can support right now

When Hank Jenkins opened the Plant Provocateur five years ago, he said he would often experience judgment and trust issues simply because he’s a black business owner.

“People would come in, look at me and say, ‘I want to talk to the owner,’” Jenkins said on the phone earlier this week.

Angry and hurting following the death late last month of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Jenkins said he’s trying to find ways to cope. Although many stores are beginning to reopen as coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, Jenkins has decided to move his Silver Lake plant and home boutique — a popular sanctuary for plant lovers because of Jenkins’ expert horticultural advice — from a bricks-and-mortar setting to online.

“There are so many reasons why I shouldn’t be here talking to you,” Jenkins said. “I grew up in Michigan where Klan members terrified my family for years. My father taught my sisters and I that we had to give 2,000% if we want to be recognized. This is the reality of being a black business owner.”

During his years in Silver Lake, Jenkins said he has befriended the tight community of mom-and-pop merchants along Sunset Boulevard and he “roots for them daily, and they do the same for me.”

We’re rooting for Jenkins too — as well as the many, many black-owned businesses and brands that are based here in Los Angeles. To that end, we’ve started compiling the below resource guide that highlights such businesses and brands in fashion design, jewelry, beauty, home goods and accessories. (There’s also a companion list available from our colleagues in the Food section, which recently published a guide to more than 85 black-owned L.A. restaurants and other food businesses.)

Our collection is more of a starting point than a definitive list, and our hope is that in addition to patronizing and supporting these businesses you’ll also be motivated to submit other L.A.-based black-owned brands and businesses for inclusion on a future expanded and updated version of this list, which is also on latimes.com/image. (To bring a business to our attention, send us an email at image@latimes.com.)

Because of the pandemic and the curfews currently in place across Los Angeles, not all of the businesses on our list — even the bricks-and-mortar retail stores — will be open. (For your personal health and safety, we suggest patronizing these businesses’ online outposts.)

Fashion and beauty

Adrien Sauvage (Menswear)

Menswear designer Sauvage, a London-to-Beverly Hills transplant of Ghanian descent, has dressed the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and, most recently, 2019 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson, who was tapped by the New Orleans Pelicans in a cream-colored, shawl-collar made-to-measure House of A. Sauvage tuxedo. asauvage.com

A & D Wholesale Vintage Clothing (Vintage clothing wholesaler)

Since 2006, Deborah Evans Vincent has been hand-picking and reselling high-quality men’s, women’s and children’s vintage apparel and accessories that range from the 1920s through the late 1990s. 3501 Union Pacific Ave., Los Angeles (appointment only), (310) 701-5126, advintageclothing.com

Angela Dean (Womenswear)

Over the last several decades, fashion designer Dean has expanded her celebrity client base (Oprah Winfrey, Madonna and Patti LaBelle, to name just three) and stable of brands that, in addition to House of Deanzign, now includes body-con dresses (Angela Dean Collection) and stylish shapewear (Shaped by an Angel). 4725 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 230-6761, deanzign.com

Agnes Baddoo (Leather goods)

Leather bags, totes and belts — and currently small bottles of hand sanitizer — handmade in Los Angeles.

agnesbaddoo.com

Bephie (Apparel)

Founded by Union co-owner Beth Birkett, Bephie’s laid-back, gender-neutral garments take inspiration from feminism and the black Southern California experience. bephie.com

Carl’s Atelier (Men’s apparel, art, home decor)

Carl Louisville, whose Guerilla Atelier was a longtime fixture in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District, offers his same eclectic mix of clothes, home decor, accessories and art in a more compact shopping-center space.

Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles (424) 551-5081, westfield.com/centurycity

CharLi Beauty Bar (Facials, waxing, lashes)

Licensed esthetician CharLi Taylor offers body waxing, eyelash extensions, facials and more. 5074 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 258-0267, charlibeautybar.com

CJ’s Elegance (Women’s apparel retailer)

One of the oldest black-owned women’s retail clothing businesses in L.A., CJ’s marked a half-century in business last year. 4446 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 299-1141, cjselegance.com

Cross Colours (Men’s and women’s apparel)

Launched in L.A. in 1989, Carl Jones’ and T.J. Walkers’ streetwear label with a bold color palette inspired by the Pan-African flag and motto “clothing without prejudice” was embraced by hip-hop and then, seemingly, the whole world. The founders and the brand are still around — and their message seems more relevant than ever. (It’s also the subject of an ongoing exhibition at the temporarily closed California African American Museum in Exposition Park.) crosscolours.com

Designer Jerry Lorenzo, center, opened a temporary Fear of God store in downtown L.A.’s Arts District last year. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Fear of God (Apparel, accessories, footwear)

Jerry Lorenzo’s upscale streetwear label has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business — sneaker maker Nike and Italian luxury menswear label Ermenegildo Zegna, to name just two. fearofgod.com

Kenneth Nicholson (Men’s and women’s apparel)

A 4-year-old designer label that uses military inspiration as a jumping-off point for wide-legged trousers, quilted tunics and riffs on the white dress shirt. kennethnicholson.us

L.A-based fashion designer Kevan Hall on the runway in 2008. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Kevan Hall Designs (Designer women’s apparel)

A longtime red-carpet staple whose glamorous gowns have graced the likes of Virginia Madsen and Ruby Dee (at the Oscars), Paula Abdul and Vanessa Williams (at the Emmys) and Taraji P. Henson and Katherine Heigl (at the SAG Awards). Until the red carpets are back, you can at least snap up a reptile-print tunic with a matching face mask. Right now you can buy goods from the designer at 8313 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, kevanhalldesigns.com and etsy.com/shop/kevancares.

Kolored Krowns (Jewelry)

Gemstone and crystal prayer beads and jewels handmade in Los Angeles by Natalie Mitchell. koloredkrowns.com

Kutula by Africana (Retailer of African-inspired fashions)

Specializing in modern African-inspired fashions and run by second-generation owners Kay and Bo Anuluoha, whose handiwork appeared both on-screen and at the red-carpet premiere of “Black Panther.” 4438 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 294-8151, shopkutula.com

Krystyl Wright runs her LOT XI boutique from a shipping container converted into a colorful store at Adams Gateway in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Lot XI (Apothecary)

Krystyl Wright’s Compton-based apothecary sells soaps, candles and body products, and will soon sell weighted blankets. lotxi.com

Nobody Jones Boutique (Women’s apparel)

Jersey dresses, separates and jumpsuits designed by owner Odessa Bowden-Sierra.

5593 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, (323) 291-7177, nobodyjones.bigcartel.com

Perry White (Women’s and men’s apparel)

From briefs and multi-zippered track pants for men to latex bodysuits and mesh dresses for women, White’s wares scream sexy and whisper “Buy me now.” 837 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, (626) 379-4749, perrywhite.la

Pinky Rose Boutique (Designer women’s apparel)

Marcia “Pinky Rose” Charles’ clothing store has been an anchor in the Pico shopping corridor since 2003. 5372 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 936-9213, pinkyroseboutique.com

Sergio Hudson (Women’s ready-to-wear)

Sexy, strong-shouldered suits and curve-hugging, skin-baring dresses are the namesake designer’s specialty. High-profile customers include Beyoncé, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez. sergiohudson.com

Sika (Art, jewelry, apparel)

A longtime Leimert Park store specializing in handmade jewelry, art, apparel and African imports.

4330 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 295-2502, facebook.com/pages/Sikas/111019782374615

Stuzo Clothing (Apparel)

Gender-free streetwear label founded in 2010 by Uzo Ejikeme and Stoney Michelli that mixes humor with messages of inclusion (for example, T-shirts screenprinted with the declaration “Yup, still gay!”).

4751 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 917-5050, stuzoclothing.com

Union Los Angeles (Apparel, accessories, footwear)

Avant garde meets streetwear at Chris Gibbs’ and Beth Birkett’s boutique in the “guy’s gulch” stretch of La Brea Avenue. 110 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 549-6950, store.unionlosangeles.com

Waraire Boswell (Men’s and women’s apparel)

Sharp-looking custom suits for men and women, custom footwear and, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, stylish masks using fabrics from previous collections. waraire.com

Home and design

Antique Stove Heaven (Vintage stoves and stove restoration)

Winsor Williams sells old stoves as well as repairs, restores and cleans them. 5414 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 298-5581, antiquestoveheaven.com

Breegan Jane (Interior design, jewelry)

Proceeds from the HGTV host’s handmade jewelry benefits the World Vision’s child protection through education in Kenya campaign. breeganjane.com

Interior designer Bridgid Coulter says she loves the staircase she created in this Venice home. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times )

Bridgid Coulter (Interior design)

In addition to her residential and commercial design projects, the Santa Monica-based interior designer has a line of eco-conscious textiles. 1112 Montana Ave. #432, Santa Monica, (310) 963-5360, bridgidcoulter.com

Brigette Romanek (Interior design)

The Los Angeles-based interior designer whose clients include Eric Buterbaugh and Misty Copeland tackles commercial, retail and residential projects. 1050 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 600-7133, romanekdesignstudio.com‬

Cain Interiors & Construction (Interior design)

This 20-year-old firm is behind some of the more striking, artful modern homes in Bel-Air, Beverly Grove and Trousdale Estates. 406 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 652-6065, caininteriors.com

Cultural Interiors (Home decor)

Owner Gail Hawkins travels extensively throughout the country and the Caribbean in search of one-of-a-kind home decor items. 4421 W. Slauson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 292-1500, culturalinteriors.com

Eso Won bookstore co-owner James Fugate in 2014. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Eso Won Books (Books, graphic novels, events)

An independent bookstore in Leimert Park specializing in literature that chronicles the black experience.

4327 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 290-1048, esowonbookstore.com

45 Three Modern Vintage Home (Furniture, antiques, art)

Owner Staci Cain is known for giving vintage furnishings from around the globe a glow up. Her Little Ethiopia shop features midcentury modern furniture, art and accessories. 1051 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 932-0832, 45threemodernvintagehome.com

Designer Justina Blakeney in her Los Angeles kitchen. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Justina Blakeney (Furniture, home accessories)

The Los Angeles-based designer‘s Jungalow brand includes a wide variety of collaborations including furniture, accessories, rugs and apparel. On May 30, Blakeney donated the net proceeds of Jungalow sales — $12,000 — to Black Lives Matter. jungalow.com

Tactile Matter (Pottery, illustration)

Ceramics and illustrations by Kenesha Sneed. Up next? A spring/summer 2020 collaboration with fashion label Marella. tactilematter.com

Torch L.A. (Candles)

Claunesha “Cjay” Jones created her handcrafted coconut-wax candle line with “luxury-meets-eco-friendly” in mind. torchla.com

A look inside the Underground Museum in West Adams. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Underground Museum (Books, clothing)

The family-run space, founded in 2012 by Noah and Karon Davis, includes a bookstore that sells T-shirts and books. 3508 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 989-9925, the-underground-museum.square.site/#KTHjFY

Plants, flowers and gardening

Bloom & Plume Coffee (Floral designs, coffee, apparel, accessories)

Artist and floral designer Maurice Harris recently opened a cafe next to his studio, selling coffee, merchandise and more. 1638-1640 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, (213) 908-5808, bloomandplume.com

Logan’s Gardens (Edible plants)

Gardener to the stars Jimmy Williams and his son, Logan, grow and sell more than 1,000 varieties of heirloom edible plants Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Santa Monica Farmers Market and Sundays at the Hollywood Farmers Market. instagram.com/logansgardens

Offerings (Floral studio)

Floral designer Schentell Nunn creates flowers for delivery, weddings, events and workshops. offerings.co

The Plant Provocateur (Houseplants, exotics, flowers and gifts, workshops)

Hank Jenkins’ tiny Silver Lake boutique features a wide variety of houseplants, exotics, flowers and gifts. He also hosts regular workshops on houseplant care and DIY projects. 3318 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 774-4836, plantprovocateur.com

Queen Boutique (Plants, eyewear, jewelry, masks)

Houseplants, accessories and, for the month of June, artworks by black artists. 5011 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 578-7724, queenlosangeles.com

Ron Finley, the Gangsta Gardener, stands among fruit trees in his garden where he’s been running the Ron Finley Project in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Ron Finley Project (Gardening, T-shirts)

The former fashion designer-turned-Gangsta Gardener recently taught MasterClass lessons on gardening and sells T-shirts online. ronfinley.com

Whit Hazen (Floral design studio)

Whit McClure’s boutique floral design studio specializes in seasonally-inspired florals for weddings and events. (213) 309-8851, whithazen.com