We’re answering your urgent questions about life during the pandemic
-
1
Can students safely return to campus during the coronavirus pandemic? Parents are anxious.
-
2
Coronavirus restrictions continue around California, but most public spaces are open. The Apple fire and the Dam fire have some trails closed.
-
3
Figuring out how to safely reopen schools for K-12 students is a highly complicated undertaking as the safety of children, teachers and staff is paramount. Here are the contours of what students in California will encounter when it’s safe to bring them back to campus.
-
4
You can help yourself relax amid the pandemic. Start by shedding negative thoughts
-
5
How to protect yourself when caring for someone with COVID-19 at home? It can be done, by taking some basic and common sense precautions.
-
6
Looking at the numbers can give parents a sense of how the county is doing in containing the coronavirus and help them make a difficult decision.
-
7
Let this be the inspiration you need to grab your bike and hit the road. Just don’t forget your mask.
-
8
A toddler who loves you doesn’t understand how to social distance. But you do. Here are some options.
-
9
The U.S. State Department says it is chipping away at a huge backlog of applications.
-
10
State and U.S. authorities urge against nonessential trips, but Los Cabos is reopening.
-
11
If you’ve been hoping to spend some time by the water before summer ends, these two destinations offer relatively low-risk ways to get your fix.
-
12
Many of the hands-on therapies and services that special needs students received before campuses shut down can’t be adequately delivered via distance learning. Also, the state has waived timelines that allow students to quickly receive assessments, which determine the services needed for each child.
-
13
We’re listening, L.A.: Tell us what you want to know about the most pressing questions you have at this time — how to find a job, the best ways to manage your finances, and whether it’s safe to send your kids back to school or off to college — and we’ll find the best experts to answer your questions.