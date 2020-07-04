Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tell us: How can we help you with your job search, finances, sending kids off to college?

(Los Angeles Times illustration; Getty Images)
By Rene LynchStaff writer 
July 4, 2020
6 AM
Los Angeles, we hear you.

You’re struggling with unemployment benefits and job searches. Anxiety. COVID fears. Insomnia. Financial distress. And questions that have no easy answers, like: When will it be safe for kids to go back to the classroom? Or off to college?

We’re going to get those questions answered for you.

Tell us what you want to know at latimes.com/lifestyle, and in the weeks ahead we will seek out the expert help you need.

Rene Lynch

Rene Lynch is a writer and editor with the Saturday section in features. She works across a variety of coverage areas, including wellness, design and food, and edits the weekly L.A. Affairs column.

