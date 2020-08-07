What resources are available for special ed students in the middle of the pandemic?

We’re answering readers’ questions about life during the pandemic:

What responsibilities do school districts have to meet the needs of students with disabilities in light of distance learning and COVID-19 safety rules? What additional resources are available?

California requires that school districts continue to provide special education services to students with disabilities as required by federal law.

Amid the pandemic-forced school closures, state Supt. of Schools Tony Thurmond said all students with disabilities are entitled to a free and appropriate education.

However, the reality is that many of the hands-on therapies and services that students received before campuses shut down can’t be adequately delivered via distance learning. Also, the state has waived timelines that allow students to quickly receive assessments, which determine the services needed for each child.

The assessments, now conducted virtually, are backlogged in many school districts.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said the district is working to improve teacher-student interaction and will conduct online assessments for special needs students when possible.

One resource that could help: RespectAbility.org, a nonprofit that advocates for individuals with disabilities, has released a free guide to help families navigate distance learning. “Virtual Education & Students With Disabilities Resource Guide” is available at respectability.org/virtual-education.

The website also includes a resource center of other links for parents who find themselves pressed into the role of teacher this upcoming school year.

Also, a large nonprofit called the Help Group is offering a free webinar Wednesday with experts who can explain how to navigate special education challenges. Find more details at thehelpgroup.org.

— Times Education Team

