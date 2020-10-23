Like Regina King’s Emmy night outfits? Bid on them for a good cause

The two custom-designed Schiaparelli looks that Regina King wore during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast are up for bid in an online auction starting today, with all proceeds going to the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance.

The two-lot auction offers both King’s virtual red-carpet look, an electric blue embroidered silk faille jewel-encrusted haute couture asymmetric bustier dress, and the double-breasted fuchsia wool suit with embellished bijoux buttons she wore when she won the lead actress in a limited series Emmy for “Watchmen.” Both were designed by Maison Schaiparelli artistic director Daniel Roseberry.

Although the auction does not include the Breonna Taylor “Say Her Name” T-shirt King plucked from her own closet to wear with the jacket and trouser ensemble, it does include the original sketches of each look — signed by both Roseberry and King — as well as any necessary alterations.

“Ms. King is an icon, both of her craft and of this moment,” Roseberry said in announcing the auction. “I couldn’t be more honored to have dressed her for the 2020 Emmy Awards and am proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance. We at Maison Schiaparelli join the Obama Foundation in celebrating the inherent power of women and are committed to inspiring and supporting adolescent girls through the empowering nature of fashion.”

The custom Schiaparelli suit up for bid at online auction Oct. 23 through 30 does not include King’s Breonna Taylor T-shirt. (Courtesy of Regina King)

The Paris-based fashion house has partnered with Christie’s for the auction. Bids for the two looks will be accepted online from 7 a.m. Pacific today until 9 a.m. Pacific on Oct. 30. During the weeklong auction, the up-for-bid garments will be on display in the front windows of Christie’s at 336 N. Camden Drive in Beverly Hills.

Outfits worn by a handful of other celebrities during the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards — including Nicholas Braun, Issa Rae and Samira Wiley — have already been auctioned off (though not through Christie’s) with proceeds benefiting the nonpartisan voter registration organization When We All Vote, cochaired by Michelle Obama.

Bids on the lots in Christie’s Schiaparelli: Regina King Emmy Outfits Proceeds Intended to Support the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance auction can be made at the christies.com website.