Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Lead art gif for 2020 gift guide lists
(Jillian Goeler / For The Times)
By The Times Staff
Share
1

Sure, 2020 feels like a never-ending Dumpster fire, but the holiday gift-giving season that stands between us and the start of 2021 gives one last chance to counterbalance all of that and spread some seriously needed cheer to the partner, pastor, periodontist, plant lover, peripatetic, pot head, parole officer or couch potato who deserves to end the year on high note.

Since staying safe from COVID-19 is the best gift of all, just about everything on our themed lists, which include Plants and Gardening, Outdoors, Cozy at Home, Books, Food and Made in L.A., can be ordered online for delivery to the deserving on your nice list. (The only exceptions are the THC-containing products included in the cannabis-themed section as well as some local-to-L.A. food ideas.) The other guidelines we considered include affordability (most are under $100), uniquity (we tried to find things you might not have) and locality (by emphasizing smaller, SoCal-based businesses).

2

Gift guides

Lifestyle

The plant person’s guide to the best holiday gifts

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The plant person’s guide to the best holiday gifts

Delight the gardening fans in your life with our plants gift guide featuring clogs, gloves, planters, and other helpful resources.

Lifestyle

The wellness gift guide for your stressed-out group chat

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The wellness gift guide for your stressed-out group chat

Share self-care this 2020 holiday season with our health and wellness gift guide featuring body products, CBD items, games, and more.

Lifestyle

25 wildly cozy gift ideas

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

25 wildly cozy gift ideas

These robes, socks, blankets, pillows, and candles can foster a cozy 2020 holiday season and happy start to the new year.

Lifestyle

The local’s guide to the best made-in-L.A. gifts

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The local’s guide to the best made-in-L.A. gifts

Check out made in L.A. art, jewelry, accessories, and products to delight Southern California enthusiasts this 2020 holiday season.

Lifestyle

The 20 reads book people actually want this year

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The 20 reads book people actually want this year

Check out our 2020 holiday book gift guide for the best non-fiction and fiction picks for literary enthusiasts on your list.

Lifestyle

The food gift guide that also supports L.A. restaurants and businesses

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The food gift guide that also supports L.A. restaurants and businesses

Spice up your 2020 holiday season with our food gift guide featuring products, accessories, tools, classes, and more.

Lifestyle

The 10 best coffee table books for the art museum obsessed

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The 10 best coffee table books for the art museum obsessed

Inspire creative minded people on your gift list this 2020 holiday season with our favorite art books.

Lifestyle

The 22 best gifts for people who love to be outside

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The 22 best gifts for people who love to be outside

Prepare for adventures with our outdoors gift guide for the 2020 holiday season featuring shoes, hats, bags, and other resources.

Lifestyle

25 stoner-approved gifts cannabis enthusiasts will actually use

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

25 stoner-approved gifts cannabis enthusiasts will actually use

Our cannabis gift guide has the best edibles, supplies, and resources to delight your favorite weed fans this 2020 holiday season.

Lifestyle

The gamer’s guide to holiday gifts

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The gamer’s guide to holiday gifts

Spark joy this 2020 holiday season with our gaming gift guide featuring video games, consoles, board games, and more.

Lifestyle

The only things your superhero-obsessed friend really wants this year

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The only things your superhero-obsessed friend really wants this year

Delight Marvel fans and “The Mandalorian” enthusiasts in your life with our curated list of pop culture comic book gifts.

Lifestyle

15 classically Hollywood gift ideas

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

15 classically Hollywood gift ideas

Glitz up your 2020 holiday shopping with our classic Hollywood gift guide featuring fun DVDs, books, games, and more.

Lifestyle

The music gift guide to get you through 2021

Lead art for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The music gift guide to get you through 2021

Our 2020 music gift guide features exciting new offerings from Prince, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, and more.

3

More holiday cheer

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: The open road led me to her

Feeling thankful at the holiday dinner table.

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: The open road led me to her

The right set of rails at the right time helped a New England boy make a California dream come true with a magical Los Angeles woman.

Lifestyle

43 ways to make this year the best holiday season ever — even if money is tight

Illustration for story about how to celebrate the holidays with little or no money

Lifestyle

43 ways to make this year the best holiday season ever — even if money is tight

The 2020 holiday season is going to be a bigger challenge than usual. Here’s how to celebrate on the cheap and make new memories while staying safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4

Credits

Edited by Rene Lynch, Marques Harper, Anne Harnagel, Adam Tschorn, Steve Elders, Steve Banks, Ian Blair and Amy King.
Art Direction by Jamie Sholberg.
Photo editing by Kate Kuo, Ricardo DeAratanha and Calvin Alagot.
Production by Denise Florez and Jessica Martinez.
Fact Checking by Michael Pino Darling
Audience engagement by Louisa Frahm and Gabby Fernandez.
Special thanks to Alison Brower, Boris Kachka, Alice Short, Genesia Ting and Alexa Sonnenfeld.

Share
Lifestyle
The Times Staff