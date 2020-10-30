The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Sure, 2020 feels like a never-ending Dumpster fire, but the holiday gift-giving season that stands between us and the start of 2021 gives one last chance to counterbalance all of that and spread some seriously needed cheer to the partner, pastor, periodontist, plant lover, peripatetic, pot head, parole officer or couch potato who deserves to end the year on high note.

Since staying safe from COVID-19 is the best gift of all, just about everything on our themed lists, which include Plants and Gardening, Outdoors, Cozy at Home, Books, Food and Made in L.A., can be ordered online for delivery to the deserving on your nice list. (The only exceptions are the THC-containing products included in the cannabis-themed section as well as some local-to-L.A. food ideas.) The other guidelines we considered include affordability (most are under $100), uniquity (we tried to find things you might not have) and locality (by emphasizing smaller, SoCal-based businesses).

