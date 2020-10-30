The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Sure, 2020 feels like a never-ending Dumpster fire, but the holiday gift-giving season that stands between us and the start of 2021 gives one last chance to counterbalance all of that and spread some seriously needed cheer to the partner, pastor, periodontist, plant lover, peripatetic, pot head, parole officer or couch potato who deserves to end the year on high note.
Since staying safe from COVID-19 is the best gift of all, just about everything on our themed lists, which include Plants and Gardening, Outdoors, Cozy at Home, Books, Food and Made in L.A., can be ordered online for delivery to the deserving on your nice list. (The only exceptions are the THC-containing products included in the cannabis-themed section as well as some local-to-L.A. food ideas.) The other guidelines we considered include affordability (most are under $100), uniquity (we tried to find things you might not have) and locality (by emphasizing smaller, SoCal-based businesses).
Gift guides
Delight the gardening fans in your life with our plants gift guide featuring clogs, gloves, planters, and other helpful resources.
Share self-care this 2020 holiday season with our health and wellness gift guide featuring body products, CBD items, games, and more.
These robes, socks, blankets, pillows, and candles can foster a cozy 2020 holiday season and happy start to the new year.
Check out made in L.A. art, jewelry, accessories, and products to delight Southern California enthusiasts this 2020 holiday season.
Check out our 2020 holiday book gift guide for the best non-fiction and fiction picks for literary enthusiasts on your list.
Spice up your 2020 holiday season with our food gift guide featuring products, accessories, tools, classes, and more.
Inspire creative minded people on your gift list this 2020 holiday season with our favorite art books.
Prepare for adventures with our outdoors gift guide for the 2020 holiday season featuring shoes, hats, bags, and other resources.
Our cannabis gift guide has the best edibles, supplies, and resources to delight your favorite weed fans this 2020 holiday season.
Spark joy this 2020 holiday season with our gaming gift guide featuring video games, consoles, board games, and more.
Delight Marvel fans and “The Mandalorian” enthusiasts in your life with our curated list of pop culture comic book gifts.
Glitz up your 2020 holiday shopping with our classic Hollywood gift guide featuring fun DVDs, books, games, and more.
Our 2020 music gift guide features exciting new offerings from Prince, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, and more.
More holiday cheer
The right set of rails at the right time helped a New England boy make a California dream come true with a magical Los Angeles woman.
The 2020 holiday season is going to be a bigger challenge than usual. Here’s how to celebrate on the cheap and make new memories while staying safe.
Credits
Edited by Rene Lynch, Marques Harper, Anne Harnagel, Adam Tschorn, Steve Elders, Steve Banks, Ian Blair and Amy King.
Art Direction by Jamie Sholberg.
Photo editing by Kate Kuo, Ricardo DeAratanha and Calvin Alagot.
Production by Denise Florez and Jessica Martinez.
Fact Checking by Michael Pino Darling
Audience engagement by Louisa Frahm and Gabby Fernandez.
Special thanks to Alison Brower, Boris Kachka, Alice Short, Genesia Ting and Alexa Sonnenfeld.