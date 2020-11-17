Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Want to shop local on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Try these L.A. retailers

A photo illustration of a gift box.
(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
By The Times Staff
This month offers several post-Thanksgiving opportunities for shopping discounts thanks to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. (To ease foot traffic during the pandemic, some retailers are already offering special sales and deals online in advance of the typically bustling holiday weekend of shopping.)

Whether you’re in search of gifts that literally say “L.A.” or want to support a local business that is Latinx- or Black-owned, here’s a listing of gift ideas to consider and places to shop.

