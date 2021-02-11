Treat yourself on Valentine’s Day with these 18 gift ideas

This Valentine’s Day will be different than the last one. Nearly a year into the pandemic, who isn’t feeling fatigued?

We’re all missing the ability to kiss, hug and get close to our loved ones. Also, we’ve spent so much time worrying about our friends and families that many of us have struggled to make time for ourselves.

This Sunday, simply kick back and treat yourself.

We’ve rounded up 18 of our favorite items to celebrate you. Just remember: it’s not selfish, it’s self-love.

Advertisement

Little House Confections cake

(Little House Confections)

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Los Angeles-based bakery has given its signature Bomb Ass Olive Cake a pink-powdered sugar makeover. Available at littlehouseconfections.com, the Chill Out Baby bundle ($122) includes the company’s beloved sweet treat as well as Alaya loose leaf mint tea, a strainer and a candle.



Astara sandals

(Astara)

L.A. footwear label Astara’s Sahara rose quartz sandals ($290) are as beautiful as they are spiritual. According to the brand, which was founded by “Crystal Healing for Women” author Mariah K. Lyons, the shoe “attracts and radiates love and harmony” courtesy of three ethically sourced rose quartz gemstones featured on each shoe. Handcrafted by artisans in downtown Los Angeles, the sandals are available at astaracollective.com.

Advertisement

COS jacket

(COS)

COS’ teddy zip-up jacket ($125) would be a cozy yet chic addition to any guy’s wardrobe. The design, which comes in red, navy and beige, is available at cosstores.com.



Farmgirl Flowers + Lindt Chocolate

(Darryll Williams for Farmgirl Flowers)

Advertisement

Take a cue from Cher Horowitz in “Clueless” and send yourself a beautiful bouquet and candy on Feb. 14. Oakland-based Farmgirl Flowers teamed up with Lindt Chocolate for an arrangement of red roses, ranunculus and seasonal greens paired with milk chocolate truffles from the Swiss chocolatier ($105). Available at farmgirlflowers.com, the combo might perk up a romantic-comedy movie marathon night.



Patrick Church leather jacket

(Patrick Church)

British artist Patrick Church’s hand-painted Hearts leather jacket ($1,350) lets you wear your heart on your sleeve. The quirky biker jacket, which is made to order within four weeks, is available at patrickchurchartist.com.

Advertisement

Sophie James Wine membership

(Sophie James)

Treat yourself to a Sophie James Wine membership at sophiejameswine.com. The female-run, first-generation, family-owned Sonoma vineyard ships its organically farmed wine three times a year with a price point of $35 (rosé of Pinot Noir), $39 (Sauvignon Blanc) and $55 (Pinot Noir). Members also have access to special bundles such as the Rosé Care Package ($105). Additionally, in a post-COVID-19 world, members will be invited to dinner parties at the family’s vineyard.



Happy Dance CBD Bath Bomb

(Happy Dance)

Los Angeles CBD favorite Lord Jones teamed up with actress Kristen Bell to create Happy Dance, a collection of CBD skincare. An accessibly priced product from the line is its Bath Bomb ($15), which includes essential oils, moisturizing plant extracts, coconut oil, cocoa butter and 60 milligrams of CBD per 4 fluid ounces. Available at doahappydance.com.

Advertisement

Saint Laurent Rive Droite tote bag

(Saint Laurent Rive Droite)

Saint Laurent Rive Droite’s “Heart Trap” tote bag ($65) provides a cheeky take on love. Made in Italy, the cotton bag is available at ysl.com. Additionally, in honor of Valentine’s Day and through the month of February, Saint Laurent’s Beverly Hills store will host an exhibition of Derek Ridger’s photographs as curated by the French fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. As a special added bonus, bouquets of black baccara roses by Castor Florist will be available in store on Valentine’s Day in matte ivory white paper, sealed with a black ribbon and a complimentary condom. The store is at 469 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.



Josie Maran body butter

(Josie Maran)

L.A. based cruelty-free, clean beauty pioneer Josie Maran’s newly launched whipped argan pro-retinol body butter ($46) utilizes pink algae as a safe and eco-friendly alternative to retinol. Available at josiemarancosmetics.com, the luxurious cream leaves your skin feeling immediately replenished.

Advertisement

Bisous for Leo X High Heel Jungle socks

(Bisous for Leo)

Cozy, cute and benefiting a beautiful cause, what more could you want? L.A. nonprofit Bisous for Leo collaborated with Kathryn Eisman of L.A. sock label High Heel Jungle on a kitschy kiss-covered cotton design ($35). Available at highheeljungleshop.com, 50% of the socks’ proceeds benefit the organization’s work to find a cure for Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy, or INAD, a rare genetic disease that’s often referred to as “Parkinson’s mixed with Alzheimer’s for kids.”



Rowing Blazers X NBA belt

(Rowing Blazers X NBA)

Rowing Blazers and the NBA’s webbed logo belt ($55) adds a pop of color to any look. The American clothing brand teamed up with the National Basketball Assn. for a capsule collection, which is available at Fred Segal Sunset (8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood) and rowingblazers.com. The collaboration also includes L.A. Lakers gear from blazers and joggers to scarves and a banker bag, with pieces retailing from $40 for a branded basketball to $895 for a blazer.

Advertisement

Stuart Weitzman sneakers

(Stuart Weitzman)

Throw on Stuart Weitzman’s festive Ollie Heart Sneakers ($275) for a socially distant neighborhood stroll. Available at stuartweitzman.com and at the brand’s South Coast Plaza boutique, 3333 Bristol St., Suite 1855, Costa Mesa.



Chanel handbag

(Chanel)

Chanel’s pink mini flap bag ($4,300) from its spring-summer 2021 Act 1 collection is a classic design with a modern twist thanks to its rainbow metal chain. A perfect addition to any Chanel fanatic’s collection, the handbag is available at the Chanel Robertson boutique, 25 N. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles. For more information, visit chanel.com or call (800) 550-0005.

Advertisement

Krewe sunglasses

(Krewe)

Walk on the sunny side of the street clad in handmade rose-colored Krewe sunglasses. The Aubry design ($235) in petal is available at krewe.com and at Madison Brentwood Gardens, 11677 San Vicente Blvd. #115, Los Angeles.



Starling bracelets

(Starling)

Advertisement

Founded by Chelsey Bartrum, commemorative fine jewelry brand Starling’s Heart bracelet is available solo ($180) or as a set ($360-$380) in 14-karat solid yellow gold, white gold or rose gold at starlingjewelry.com. Sustainably made in downtown L.A., the delicate bracelet is a keepsake for oneself. (However, if you’re feeling generous, buy the duo for you and your mini me, a good friend or loved one.)



PJ Salvage pajamas

(PJ Salvage)

California contemporary brand PJ Salvage’s Love Blooms short lounge set ($90) includes a lace-trimmed red cami top and navy high-waisted floral shorts. Available at pjsalvage.com, the set might be a stylish upgrade from your typical pandemic pajama wardrobe.



Goop vibrator

(Goop)

Advertisement

The company that brought you jade eggs and the This Smells Like My Vagina candle has introduced its first vibrator ($95). Goop’s tastefully designed water-resistant, double-sided wand is Gwyneth Paltrow-approved and will be available as of Sunday at the Santa Monica-based company’s website, goop.com.



Shelter Co. weighted blanket

(Sheltered Co.)

If you can’t cuddle this Valentine’s Day, settle for comfort with Sheltered Co.’s candy apple weighted blanket ($265). Hand-crocheted in Los Angeles and fashioned from deadstock fabric selected by founder Pamela Hunter, the blanket is available at shelteredco.com.