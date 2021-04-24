Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Share your story with L.A. Affairs

Illustration of a newly matched couple walking off into a happy future.
What’s your secret for a happy relationship?
(Jonathan Bartlett / For The Times)
L.A. Affairs wants to hear from you.

Each week, we’ll share a prompt about love, relationships and dating. Send us your story in 300 words or less and we may feature it in an upcoming L.A. Affairs story.

This week’s question:

Here are 10 of the best L.A. Affairs columns of all time

We collected some of our favorite L.A. Affairs columns — which run weekly in the Los Angeles Times, and chronicle the ups and downs of dating in Los Angeles and the search for love — into a new book. Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the columns you’ll find inside. Hint: The book would make a fab V-Day gift!

