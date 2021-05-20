This artist has the right vibe for summer in L.A.: Celebrate in your ‘Birthday Suit’

Los Angeles artist Duckwrth celebrated his birthday this month (and Taurus season) by urging his fans to dance naked in their living room to his bouncy new single “Birthday Suit,” featuring R&B singer Rayana Jay. He debuted the funky, house-inflected track at his NPR Tiny Desk performance for the SXSW festival in April.

To commemorate the official release on May 13, he shared a visual on Instagram: A slow pan of the singer-rapper lying horizontal in front of a brown backdrop with nothing on but Vans, chunky silver chokers and his tattoos. The only thing that kept him concealed was a funfetti birthday cake with lit candles.

It was a cheeky but on-brand move from the South L.A. native, whose music over the years has been as fluid and playful as his personal style: rings on every finger, cropped neon hair, on-point manicures and pastel suits.

Last summer, Duckwrth dropped his latest album, “SuperGood” — a quintessentially West Coast record that sounds like how it feels: a breezy drive down the 110 freeway on a sunny day with no traffic. The perfect ultra-chill escape for a year of shutdowns. Duckwrth’s latest is shaping up to be the soundtrack to what we hope is an entirely different summer vibe.

The mantra keeping me sane right now is:

I can’t live without:

This is how I’m vibing right now

The best neighborhood in L.A. right now is:

The sound I can’t get out of my head:

My lucky charm:

My playlist right now

Screenshot my mood

A selfie that captures my mood:

“I’m feeling extra grown and radiant ‘cause it’s Taurus season.”

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

“I was writing a house track.”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

“COVID.”