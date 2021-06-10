See some of L.A.’s most beloved Plant PPL through the lens of 9 student photographers

Here at L.A. Times Plants we love to highlight local community members who have a passion for plants. For our PLANT PPL series, we’re always on the lookout for people of color to spotlight. What better way to find new subjects than asking young L.A. photographers to capture their communities through their lenses?

Through a collaboration with Las Fotos Project, a Boyle Heights nonprofit that elevates the voices of teenage girls from communities of color through photography and mentoring, we commissioned nine high school students to work on mini Plant PPL profiles. They chose to capture their moms, tíos, neighbors and local plant shop owners.

“This project was a great opportunity to get to know my tío and learn about one of his biggest passions,” said student Meadows Stevens. “It built a stronger connection, not only between my tío and I but also my respect for being a plant parent and for those with a green thumb.”

Have suggestions on whom we should profile next on PLANT PPL? Tag us on Instagram @latimesplants.