What L.A.'s astrologers and diviners say is in store for you in 2022

These are scary, uncertain times. The pandemic has thrown our lives into chaos once again. Global warming has upended the predictable flow of the seasons. The political climate is divisive and volatile. With all this anxiety swirling around us, is it any wonder that tarot readers, astrologers and other divinatory practitioners say they’ve never been busier? All of us want to know what will happen next.

From the Oracle at Delphi to the Yoruba practitioners of Ifá, there are myriad ways to approach divination and myriad reasons for wanting to see into the future. These tools can be seen as a framework to make sense of the events in our lives. Through this lens, divinatory practices encourage believers to pay attention to the patterns in their lives and the cycles of nature and to move through time with intention.

Los Angeles is among the most spiritually diverse cities in the world; we live alongside thousands of divinatory practitioners from a wide range of traditions — many of whom have devoted their lives to the study of ancient practices that go back thousands of years. As we enter a new calendar year, I asked a handful of them what archetypal energies they expect we’ll encounter over the next 12 months and how we might prepare.

Each modality offers its own take on the future, but a few overarching themes emerged. Many of these practitioners said that 2022 will be a year of reexamining the full spectrum of our relationships — with one another, with the Earth and with ourselves.

Another common refrain is that 2022 will be a year riddled with distractions, infatuations and flights of fancy. The divinators expect the pendulum to swing to the opposite extreme as society is seized by an urge for escapism after so many months of suffering and self-denial. While they concur that euphoria may feel great, especially after years of pandemic restrictions and a collective sense of gloom and doom, they caution that it can be dangerous when not rooted in reality.

Overall, they said 2022 is a year to move carefully and thoughtfully. There may be temptation to get overly excited or throw caution to the wind. Our collective goal is to stay grounded.