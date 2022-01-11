The best California native plant for your zodiac sign

The new year offers an opportunity to reset and reexamine our place on Earth. So why not make a positive impact on the environment in 2022 and create a natural habitat in your own backyard?

We tend to look to the stars in difficult times (like a pandemic with highly contagious variants), so we have assembled a few of our favorite California native plants (Poppies! Ceanothus!) and paired them with their corresponding zodiac signs.

And remember, a yard is not a must when it comes to planting California natives. Many will thrive and attract pollinators in container pots on your balcony and patio.