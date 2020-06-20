The 4th of July events still happening in SoCal this year

For fans of fireworks shows, this Fourth of July will feel like a rather subdued affair. Many traditional events in Southern California have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the outdoor events that are still on as well as virtual events you can safely enjoy from home.

Neighborhoods and cities near Los Angeles may still add outdoor or virtual events in the coming week. Know of something that should be on this list? Email us at image@latimes.com.

Outdoor Fourth of July events

Santa Clarita 2020 Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular. Santa Clarita’s show over Westfield Valencia Town Center is one of the few outdoor fireworks shows in the area this year. The show will begin at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. Details are still being finalized, so check the city’s social media pages for more information. santa-clarita.com

Avalon’s 4th of July Parade and Celebration. If you can make it out to Catalina Island, the city of Avalon is hosting a parade and celebration on July 4. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will weave through town rather than along the waterfront. The day begins at 10 a.m. and activities are planned until 9 p.m. lovecatalina.com

A Front Yard 4th of July in Huntington Beach. This year’s parade will tour neighborhoods throughout Huntington Beach. It runs from 8:30 a.m. until approximately noon on July 4, traveling from south to north. The city also is hosting a home-decorating contest. hb4thofjuly.org

Fourth of July Extravaganza at Vitello’s. Alfresco dining and live music in the Vitello’s parking lot in Studio City, 7 p.m. on July 4. Admission is $12.50 per person. feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com

Virtual Fourth of July events

Grand Park + the Music Center 4th of July Block Party. Performances and more on Grand Park’s streaming platforms. July 4th (time TBA). july4.grandparkla.org

Fontana’s 4th of July Virtual Celebration. The city has taken the most memorable snippets of previous Fontana fireworks shows and compiled them into one show. The virtual watch party begins at 5 p.m. on local TV channels, the city website, YouTube or Facebook. The city also is hosting a recipe contest. fontana.org

2020 RunnerMania Virtual Running Festival. The virtual festival has a 5K race, a half marathon and a 24-hour ultra marathon, which involves completing as many miles as possible over 24 hours. Participants competing in the 5K and the half marathon are expected to complete their distance over the weekend starting July 3 and ending July 5. (This relies on the honor system: You self-report your mileage and time.) Registration required. thevirtualrunchallenge.com

Monterey Park Virtual Celebration. Decorate your home for Fourth of July and submit pictures. Photos will be included on the city website and shared on social media. montereypark.ca.gov

Feels Like Summer by DJ Illanoise. An immersive audiovisual livestream with a theme of “summer in Los Angeles” by DJ Illanoise, an L.A.-based DJ and podcast producer. Organizers said they are streaming all day on July 4. Tickets are $10. Net proceeds benefit Los Angeles food banks. feelslikesummer.la