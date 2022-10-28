Tell us about your experience with traditional healing

Former Victoria‘s Secret model Giselle Bündchen announced Friday that she and football player Tom Brady have amicably finalized their divorce . Even before the split, TMZ reported that Bündchen sought the assistance of spiritual healer Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle. Lierle practices Ayurvedic traditional medicine.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Ayurveda originated in India and is a healing practice that views an imbalance or stress in a person’s consciousness as a cause of disease. In order to treat that imbalance, Ayurveda encourages lifestyle interventions and natural therapies to regain the balance between body, mind, spirit and the environment.

It’s one of several methods of traditional healing rooted in cultures around the globe. Here in Southern California, many people turn to the Mexican tradition of curanderismo. Curanderismo is a holistic approach to healing the mind, body and spirit. A person who can heal others by treating the whole of the person (mind, body and spirit) is called a curandera.

