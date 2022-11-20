Party hop with Nicole Byer in her ‘Clueless'-inspired jeep

In “Sunday Funday,” L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends.



When asked to describe her perfect Sunday in L.A., comedian Nicole Byer reveled in one she had experienced this summer.

“I went to two different parties,” says Byer, the host of Netflix’s “Nailed It” and so many podcasts. First, she headed to a pool party — a plus for the self-described water baby — followed by a BBQ that included a bit of psychedelic mushrooms that left her feeling “sparkly.”

“Most of my friends are comedians or improvisers,” she says. “Usually when I’m with a bunch of friends at the same time I’m like, ‘Isn’t it nice that we’re all friends? That all of us are so nice and funny?’” Byer, who stars in “Grand Crew,” an NBC sitcom about a tight-knit friend group, says when people complain about making friends in L.A., they forget that shared interests are key.

While Byer’s Sunday Funday plans center around socializing (staying at home during the early days of the pandemic was a struggle; at one point, she shaved her hair at 2 a.m.), she says there are many ways to craft your own ideal day in Los Angeles.

“Look up concerts or flea markets,” she says. “Maybe you organize a party or something. Do what makes you happy. If staying in bed makes you happy, there’s really nothing wrong with that. Live your best.” If you want to watch Byer perform stand-up while curled up in bed, her special, “BBW: (Big Beautiful Weirdo),” is streaming on Netflix.

Below is Byer’s rundown of a perfect warmer-weather Sunday. Her responses have been edited for length and clarity.

11 a.m.: Write down your shower thoughts

The first thing I do is get in the shower. A very good friend, who I love very much, got me a shower pad. It’s waterproof paper and a waterproof pencil so if I think of a joke in the shower, it doesn’t go down the drain [laughs]. One joke that I tell is a shower thought about my villain origin story. It’s a good joke if you come see me live. I also feed my dog, Clyde. I think he’s like a Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. I’ve had him for about seven years. He’s so sweet. I send him to school for the day so he has social time too.

11:30 a.m.: Take a pole dancing class

Then I go to a pole class in North Hollywood at Luscious Maven. My teacher is this wonderful lady named Veronica. She’s so patient and she’s so nice. She’ll be like “you can do it” when we both know my fat a— will never get upside down. But it’s nice that she believes in me. I’m not good! I think it’s just impressive if someone’s wearing the big shoes and not falling down. I used to wear 6-inch heels, but I’ve graduated to 8-inch heels because, ironically enough, they’re easier to walk in. I think it’s because the platform in the front is bigger. So there’s less pressure on your toes, and it’s easier for you to roll on the front to do pirouettes and stuff. And very rarely do you see strippers in 6-inch heels. The good ones are in 8.

I have a freestanding pole outside that’s 8 feet tall and the one in my office is 7 feet. But the poles in the studios are 11 so I can climb for longer. That’s why I like going into the studio — and so I can leave my office.

1:30 p.m.: Get in the pool

I’d go back to my house to shower because now I’m all sweaty. Then I’d head to a pool party. I love a good pool party. I love swimming. I’m a real water baby. I love the ocean. I love pools. I love being in water and drinking in a pool. I love getting one of those refillable containers with the straw and filling it with ice and rosé. If I’m drinking white, it has to be Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc. I learned during the pandemic that I could drink two bottles of that and not be hungover the next day. Can you even? It’s truly a treat.

My best friend, Sasheer Zamata, would be there. Sasheer’s not a swimmer, but she’s supportive. She’ll stick a toe in. I’m full-body immersion.

6:30 p.m.: Go to a BBQ

I got to make it to another party. I brought a different pair of undies. I brought a bra. I have a new ensemble. My little natural hair is out. I have a little headband on, maybe some mousse. I get in the Jeep top down and drive to the next party. In June of 2020 — I had already shaved my head — I was having some issues not being around people. At one point, I had a mohawk. I was like, “You know what, I need to drive a Jeep.” I always wanted one. So I traded in my car and got a jeep. You better believe it’s white like Cher Horowitz. I almost got black, but I was like, if I am getting a Jeep, it’s an homage to “Clueless.” I have to stay true to the white Jeep.

I just go to the BBQ and say, “I’m sorry I didn’t bring anything. I should’ve, shouldn’t I?” But everyone’s always like, “Oh Nicole, don’t worry about it.”

7:15 p.m.: Build your burger exactly the way you like it

Then I’m eating a hamburger with cheese and you better believe that’s it. Give it to me dry [sings]! I once went to In-N-Out, and I was like, “I don’t want the sauce on it, and I don’t want the onions. I just want cheese and meat.” And the lady looked at me and said, “So you want it dry?” That was the most unappetizing way someone has described a hamburger to me, but that’s how I want my hamburger: dry. I don’t want wet ingredients on my burger. It’s absolutely disgusting.

The party lasts pretty late. Into the night, long enough that people are like, “Do you want some mushrooms?” Of course, you say yes. People need to know this about mushrooms: You don’t have to go on a full-blown trip. You can take like a cap or a stem or whatever or two squares of chocolate and just smile and giggle and feel sparkly. But also you can take enough that you’re trying to hug trees in your backyard. I choose feeling sparkly because Monday is a-coming.

11:30 p.m.: Ride home safely

It’s Sunday, and we’re in our 30s, and we’re old, so the party ends at 11:30, maybe midnight. I’d probably take a Lyft home. I’ll get my car the next day.

12 a.m.: Watch TV with your dog

I get home. I walk Clyde, who’s back from hanging with his friends. I take him for a walk, and then I go, “Oh s— I didn’t feed him.” So then I feed him. I make sure his water bowl is full. Then I brush him so he feels loved and we watch some TV. I was watching “Love Is Blind” and “The Boys,” which is pretty wild. Sometimes, I’ll be like, “Clyde, did you see that [laughs]?”

1 a.m.: Start your bedtime ritual

It’s time for bed. I tell my Apple TV, “TV off,” and tell Clyde we’re going to bed. He gets really excited and his ears perk up. I go grab some treats because I give treats in bed. I go upstairs and put on some jammies. I got a set from Fresh Print with tigers. This is a good Sunday, so I do take off my makeup and use astringent and all that.

5:30 a.m. the next day: Wake up

I wake up on Monday going, “Oh boy, I’m a little sad.” Sometimes I laugh so hard that I’m sad the next day. I wake up, take a really quick shower and run out of my house to get to set. I pretend that I’m going to be on time if the start time is at 6 a.m.