Have you ever dedicated a love song on L.A. radio? Tell us about it

If you’ve ever turned on the radio during a late-night drive, you’ve surely heard Al Green’s “Tired Of Being Alone” or the Shirelles’ “Dedicated to the One I Love.” L.A. stations love playing love songs.

Whether you were a dedicated listener of Karen Sharp’s “Love Songs on the KOST” or “The Art Laboe Connection,” the most special part of these shows were messages that people would call in with.

So for a story we’re putting together for Valentine’s Day, I want to know if you’ve ever dedicated a song to someone. A crush? Or maybe a partner, an ex, a friend or a family member? What song was it? What did you say in your dedication? What happened afterward? Did the person hear the message? If it was for your crush, did a relationship blossom? If it was for your partner, did the relationship work out? Tell us the whole story by filling out the form below. (You can also email me directly at julia.carmel@latimes.com.)

If you have a photo with the person you’ve requested a song for, feel free to include it in the form as well. You’re also welcome to share any memorable songs or dedications that have stuck with you as a listener.

To ensure your story is considered for publication, please send it by Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. PST.