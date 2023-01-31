Mushrooms are everywhere. Here’s how to forage, eat and grow the mighty fungi in L.A.

Mushrooms are having a cultural moment.

They can be found in home decor, coffee, skincare, supplements and fashion shows. While renewed interest in magic mushrooms for both medicinal and recreational purposes has driven some of the popularity, non-psychedelic fungi are also capturing our attention. More and more people in L.A. are looking to forage for mushrooms, grow them at home and cook varieties beyond the humble cremini. We’re in a “shroom boom,” as mushroom fans like to say. Here’s how to dig in.