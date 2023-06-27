How much did you spend on your wedding — was it worth it?

Weddings are marketed as being the happiest day of your life, and for some, that can mean spending a pretty penny.

As inflation continues to affect every area of our lives, including wedding fees, many couples are exploring ways to save on their special day. And for those who’ve already tied the knot, it’s prompted some to reflect on whether they regret the steep costs. U.S. couples spent an average of $30,000 on their weddings in 2022, a $2,000 bump from the previous year, according to wedding planning site the Knot. Meanwhile, the average cost for a wedding ceremony and reception in California is $37,000.

For a story I’m working on, I want to know how much you spent on your wedding and whether it was worth it. What did you spend money on that you wish you hadn’t? What could you have cut or done differently? What was your biggest expense? Where did you get married and how many guests did you have? How old were you when you got married and what year was it? Tell us the whole story by filling out the form below and note whether you’d be open to a follow-up interview. (You can also email me directly at kailyn.brown@latimes.com.)

Please include a photo from your wedding day in the form as well. To ensure your story is considered for publication, please send it by Friday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. PST.