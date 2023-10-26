Why so many L.A. creatives meet up at a secret, underground spot: Ikea

Genius Ikea hacks aren’t just for the products. Showrooms across the globe play host to first dates , birthday parties , epic games , disco naps and an eye-rolling amount of pranks . But at Ikea Burbank, the mega-chain’s largest in the nation, an underground crew is at work on a new scheme for the prefab utopia: artist’s haven.

Testing the boundaries of the three-story, 22-acre site is Ikea Residency, an unofficial (and unsanctioned) collective of artists, writers and makers in Los Angeles. The DIY set belongs to a growing creative scene remaking the disappearing “third space” — neither home nor work, but somewhere in between — in their own image. They’re hungry for collaboration, creative breakthroughs and, sure, maybe some meatballs.

Zoë Blair-Schlagenhauf, left, and Mary Boo Anderson, right, co-creators of an underground Ikea residency program, pose for a portrait inside Ikea. Image taken by iPhone and processed through an app that mimics film. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The experimental residency is the handiwork of Zoë Blair-Schlagenhauf and Mary Boo Anderson, artists-slash-writers who wanted to, as they describe on their website , “capitalize on this mecca of capitalism for more creative, authentic pursuits.” Like Ikea’s own labyrinth of possibility, their structure is more of a choose-your-own-adventure. Artists-in-residence don’t receive a stipend or live on-site; instead, they have one month and a ready-made partner within their 14-person group (a chef might be paired up, say, with a comedian, and a puppeteer with a sculptor).

“It’s funny,” Anderson adds, “they blend right in with other couples and roommates here.” After all, part of the fun of Ikea is bringing someone with you. They can create together or separately, but each resident will contribute to a group show next spring.

The rest is up to them. By design, Ikea Residency encourages getting lost in the maze. Some will search for the muse in a Billy bookcase. Others will mine it for material, flat-packed or otherwise.

Advertisement

“We like to joke that we have the biggest studio in America,” Blair-Schlagenhauf says. “And their art supplies are some of the most affordable I’ve seen.”

The first cohort of guerrilla artists descended on Burbank in July. One piece by Thomas Macie is still there today: pennies hammered into warehouse shelving units as a Donald Judd-style permanent installation at Ikea. Macie and his resident partner, Sophie Lynn Morris, also made Måla modeling dough casts of the fissures found on display furniture and crayon rubbings off the splintering cement floor. The idea, Blair-Schlagenhauf points out, is to “literally show the cracks in the Ikea facade.”