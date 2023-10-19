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Travel & Experiences

Explore L.A. through the places that bring it to life

Know where to find a soothing café de olla? Or where to sing karaoke all night? How about the best spot for DTLA skyline views? Our neighborhood guides are here to show you it all.

By L.A. Times Staff

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Los Angeles is — depending on who you ask — glitzy, rugged, meditative, frenzied, lonely, connected, old and brand-new.

But we all can agree it’s vast.

So we’re helping break it down for you. “This must be the place” is a series of guides to the many cities, neighborhoods and communities that make L.A., L.A.

These are by no means comprehensive lists but rather highlight reels — the spots are all handpicked by L.A. Times writers who spent months talking to residents, walking the streets and diving into the history of each place. The guides may shift or expand over time, just like the neighborhoods themselves. And some locales may linger outside of technical parameters. Rather than lean into stark definitions, we wanted to celebrate all of the gems — the restaurants, shops, theaters, outdoor spaces, landmarks and more — that make us love where we live.

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While this is a small slice of Los Angeles County, we will be adding more guides regularly, so bookmark this page and return often for even more places to discover. — Michelle Woo

Kota Sawai's housemade chili oil being drizzled on Banbanji cold noodles at Ichimiann
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This must be Torrance

Beneath its suburban bustle, there’s a layer of small-town, IYKYK pride in this sprawling South Bay city.

Malibu typography over photo of pier
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This must be Malibu

Between those Santa Monica peaks and the Pacific waves, you’ll find lavishness, sure, but also plenty of down-to-earth soul.

Photo of cafe with flowers and South Pasadena text
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This must be South Pasadena

With Craftsman bungalows and tree-lined streets, the city still epitomizes suburban U.S.A. — but now has a hip new twist.

Air hockey table close-up with the words "Studio City" in script centered on top
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This must be Studio City

Long before it was hailed by reality TV stars, the neighborhood was a power player in L.A. — and it remains one of the Valley’s most social enclaves.

Monrovia typography over game table photo
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This must be Monrovia

In this city nestled in the San Gabriel foothills, seeing and being seen isn’t as much of an objective as gathering as a community and savoring beloved traditions.

Santa Clarita typography on photo of Oak tree
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This must be Santa Clarita

Home to California’s first oil boomtown, legendary movie ranches and, yes, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the L.A. suburb has a culture all of its own.

Highland Park calligraphy over a sandwich from Jeff's Table
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This must be Highland Park

With its handsome Craftsman houses, vibrant nightlife scene and culturally authentic cuisine, there’s much that melds in this Northeast gem.

North Hollywood handwritten typography
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This must be North Hollywood

An elusive half sibling in the family of Hollywoods, NoHo blends history, culture and residential living with impressive ease.

Sawtelle handwritten over a photo of sushi
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This must be Sawtelle

More than a hot spot for buzzy restaurants and boba shops, this neighborhood reflects the legacy of Japanese immigrants.

Typography of Glendale over a image of bowling alley
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This must be Glendale

Massive shopping centers are just the tip of the iceberg of this 30-square-mile city that boasts historic architecture, an innovative theater scene and more than 50 parks.

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This must be Atwater Village

Creative energy runs through the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it neighborhood just east of the L.A. River.

Typographic 'Beverly Hills' text
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This must be Beverly Hills

Though the city looms large in the pop-culture psyche as the capital of conspicuous consumption, you can explore the famed patch of real estate without breaking the bank.

Eagle Rock written in typographic script

This must be Eagle Rock

Hipsters and college students abound in this Northeast L.A. treasure nestled between Glendale and Pasadena.

Long Beach typography
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This must be Long Beach

Away from the cruise ship passengers and conventioneers, you’ll find people passionate about their own unique corners of the LBC.

Echo Park in handwritten calligraphy
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This must be Echo Park

For as long as downtown L.A. has been a bustling center for business, the Eastside neighborhood has been its idyllic escape.

Chinatown in handwritten script
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This must be Chinatown

The neighborhood helped reinvent Southern California. Now with energy from a new generation of Asian American creatives, it’s reinventing itself.

Venice handwritten typography
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This must be Venice

In between the European-style canals and carnival-worthy boardwalk where strongmen flex is a much more nuanced version of the seaside community.

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West Adams title calligraphy

This must be West Adams

With Victorian mansions, Craftsman bungalows and vibrant street art, the South L.A. neighborhood is both historic and in transition.

Compton illustrated typography over a mural of Nipsey Hussle
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This must be Compton

You may think you know Compton, but you have no idea. Here are the vital places to explore in this history-filled city.

Handwritten typography: Pacific Palisades
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This must be Pacific Palisades

Spend time in this Norman Rockwell-esque town by the sea and you’ll understand its appeal — and maybe even its price tag.

Santa Monica title in handwritten scrawl

This must be Santa Monica

There’s more to this city than its fabled pier that attracts an estimated 10 million tourists a year. Much, much more.

Typography: West Hollywood
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This must be West Hollywood

There’s an unofficial saying: “So goes WeHo, so goes California, so goes the nation.”

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This must be Larchmont

Convenient and uncomplicated, this neighborhood tugs at your heart with its Main Street, Anytown, USA, feel.

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This must be Topanga Canyon

Make your way to the fabled mountain community that’s full of whimsy, beauty and neighborly love.

This must be downtown L.A.

Surviving multiple eras of ups and downs, DTLA remains a neighborhood in constant transformation — and a place that never stops dreaming.

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This must be the Arts District

Enter Downtown L.A.’s vortex of creative energy.

Mid-City title typography
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This must be Mid-City

There’s nothing mid about the centrally located, diverse and walkable L.A. neighborhood, where — shhh — parking is actually plentiful.

Elysian Valley title typography
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This must be Elysian Valley (a.k.a. Frogtown)

An artistic community hub where the L.A. River serves as a sidewalk.

Culver City guide title

This must be Culver City

The heart of screenland has been able to maintain a bit of a small-town feel.

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San Pedro title typography
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This must be San Pedro

South Bay’s maritime city where creativity and community seem to emerge in the most unexpected spaces.

Manhattan Beach title
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This must be Manhattan Beach

Along the breezy streets, you’ll find a tale of two eras: the town’s surf bum past and its glitzy present.

Monterey Park title
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This must be Monterey Park

You could plan an entire day of eating here — and you should.

Los Feliz title
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This must be Los Feliz

Whether you pronounce it “Los FEE-lus” or “Los Fey-LEASE,” the walkable hub is one you’ll never want to leave.

Fairfax title
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This must be Fairfax

Streetwear shops, iconic art and the Original Farmers Market. Welcome to L.A.’s vibrant center of gravity.

Boyle Heights title

This must be Boyle Heights

Ask any local to define the neighborhood and they’ll tell you it’s the ‘real Eastside.’

Silver Lake title
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This must be Silver Lake

The hillside hub with a renegade spirit

Inglewood
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This must be Inglewood

It’s not called the City of Champions for nothing.

Koreatown title
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This must be Koreatown

With karaoke, late-night comfort food and the best body scrub treatments around, there’s no better post-work playground.

This must be ___.

Love where you live? Tell us about your L.A. place

Which neighborhood should we feature next?

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