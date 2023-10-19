Explore L.A. through the places that bring it to life

Know where to find a soothing café de olla? Or where to sing karaoke all night? How about the best spot for DTLA skyline views? Our neighborhood guides are here to show you it all.
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Los Angeles is — depending on who you ask — glitzy, rugged, meditative, frenzied, lonely, connected, old and brand-new.
But we all can agree it’s vast.
So we’re helping break it down for you. “This must be the place” is a series of guides to the many cities, neighborhoods and communities that make L.A., L.A.
These are by no means comprehensive lists but rather highlight reels — the spots are all handpicked by L.A. Times writers who spent months talking to residents, walking the streets and diving into the history of each place. The guides may shift or expand over time, just like the neighborhoods themselves. And some locales may linger outside of technical parameters. Rather than lean into stark definitions, we wanted to celebrate all of the gems — the restaurants, shops, theaters, outdoor spaces, landmarks and more — that make us love where we live.
While this is a small slice of Los Angeles County, we will be adding more guides regularly, so bookmark this page and return often for even more places to discover. — Michelle Woo
Beneath its suburban bustle, there’s a layer of small-town, IYKYK pride in this sprawling South Bay city.
Between those Santa Monica peaks and the Pacific waves, you’ll find lavishness, sure, but also plenty of down-to-earth soul.
With Craftsman bungalows and tree-lined streets, the city still epitomizes suburban U.S.A. — but now has a hip new twist.
Long before it was hailed by reality TV stars, the neighborhood was a power player in L.A. — and it remains one of the Valley’s most social enclaves.
In this city nestled in the San Gabriel foothills, seeing and being seen isn’t as much of an objective as gathering as a community and savoring beloved traditions.
Home to California’s first oil boomtown, legendary movie ranches and, yes, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the L.A. suburb has a culture all of its own.
With its handsome Craftsman houses, vibrant nightlife scene and culturally authentic cuisine, there’s much that melds in this Northeast gem.
An elusive half sibling in the family of Hollywoods, NoHo blends history, culture and residential living with impressive ease.
More than a hot spot for buzzy restaurants and boba shops, this neighborhood reflects the legacy of Japanese immigrants.
Massive shopping centers are just the tip of the iceberg of this 30-square-mile city that boasts historic architecture, an innovative theater scene and more than 50 parks.
Creative energy runs through the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it neighborhood just east of the L.A. River.
Though the city looms large in the pop-culture psyche as the capital of conspicuous consumption, you can explore the famed patch of real estate without breaking the bank.
Hipsters and college students abound in this Northeast L.A. treasure nestled between Glendale and Pasadena.
Away from the cruise ship passengers and conventioneers, you’ll find people passionate about their own unique corners of the LBC.
For as long as downtown L.A. has been a bustling center for business, the Eastside neighborhood has been its idyllic escape.
The neighborhood helped reinvent Southern California. Now with energy from a new generation of Asian American creatives, it’s reinventing itself.
In between the European-style canals and carnival-worthy boardwalk where strongmen flex is a much more nuanced version of the seaside community.
With Victorian mansions, Craftsman bungalows and vibrant street art, the South L.A. neighborhood is both historic and in transition.
You may think you know Compton, but you have no idea. Here are the vital places to explore in this history-filled city.
Spend time in this Norman Rockwell-esque town by the sea and you’ll understand its appeal — and maybe even its price tag.
There’s more to this city than its fabled pier that attracts an estimated 10 million tourists a year. Much, much more.
There’s an unofficial saying: “So goes WeHo, so goes California, so goes the nation.”
Convenient and uncomplicated, this neighborhood tugs at your heart with its Main Street, Anytown, USA, feel.
Make your way to the fabled mountain community that’s full of whimsy, beauty and neighborly love.
Surviving multiple eras of ups and downs, DTLA remains a neighborhood in constant transformation — and a place that never stops dreaming.
There’s nothing mid about the centrally located, diverse and walkable L.A. neighborhood, where — shhh — parking is actually plentiful.
An artistic community hub where the L.A. River serves as a sidewalk.
The heart of screenland has been able to maintain a bit of a small-town feel.
South Bay’s maritime city where creativity and community seem to emerge in the most unexpected spaces.
Along the breezy streets, you’ll find a tale of two eras: the town’s surf bum past and its glitzy present.
You could plan an entire day of eating here — and you should.
Whether you pronounce it “Los FEE-lus” or “Los Fey-LEASE,” the walkable hub is one you’ll never want to leave.
Streetwear shops, iconic art and the Original Farmers Market. Welcome to L.A.’s vibrant center of gravity.
Ask any local to define the neighborhood and they’ll tell you it’s the ‘real Eastside.’
With karaoke, late-night comfort food and the best body scrub treatments around, there’s no better post-work playground.