Need a mood boost? Read these uplifting stories from 2023
Good news — it’s there when we take the time to look for it. In all that 2023 brought us, what continues to glimmer are stories of Angelenos overcoming odds, pulling off inventive acts of generosity and finding connection in unexpected places. Read some of our favorite examples of just that.
His family saved a girl from Nazis. That changed this Ukrainian refugee’s ‘destiny’
During the Holocaust, a Ukrainian family hid a girl from the Nazis. Decades later, with Ukraine at war, her son and a community of strangers repay the kindness.
April 4, 2023
Dead mall, live Santa: A rookie St. Nick steps in at shopping center from ‘Back to the Future’
The Puente Hills Mall, featured in ‘Back to the Future,’ is mostly dead. Santa is there to bring joy.
Dec. 16, 2023
Black Santas are local heroes, spreading joy and love to children and families at a bustling mall during the Christmas season.
Dec. 1, 2023
During the pandemic, Rachel Nafis worked as an ER nurse. Burned out, she turned to flower farming and learned that being a florist is about more than just flowers.
July 10, 2023
As El Segundo wins with a walk-off home run, hundreds of fans in the Southern California city celebrate the Little League team’s victory.
Aug. 27, 2023
Jacob Rock has profound non-oral autism. But thanks to text-to-voice software and a music-loving dad, Rock transposed the sounds in his head to the concert stage.
Oct. 5, 2023
In a warehouse in the heart of Los Angeles, a dwindling handful of devoted craftspeople maintain more than 80,000 student musical instruments, the largest remaining workshop in America of its kind.
Nov. 8, 2023
After 82 years of marriage, Carla and Jack Weingarten are somewhat of an L.A. anomaly. Here’s their secret to having a long and happy life together.
Dec. 18, 2023
When she moved to Los Angeles, Monica Figueroa launched L.A. Girls Who Walk for women finding it hard to make friends and find healthy ways to hang out.
Jan. 10, 2023
Skiing within the City of Los Angeles? That’s what five friends accomplished Sunday when they descended the slopes of the city’s tallest mountain.
Feb. 28, 2023
‘We deserve to be taken care of’: This modern tea party experience is dedicated to Black women
After experiencing a series of tumultuous events, Bianka Gravillis created Tea Party 4 Black Girls to provide a space for Black women to talk and connect.
June 15, 2023
The Garibaldina Society is the oldest Italian club in Los Angeles. Younger members are giving it a new life — and you don’t have to be Italian to join.
June 14, 2023
After terrorizing surfers, California’s angriest otter finds peace as new mother
Santa Cruz’s sea otter, 841, has given birth to a wee pup — suggesting that her erratic behavior could have been hormonally driven.
Oct. 26, 2023
In a densely populated Watts neighborhood desperately lacking green space, a Los Angeles garden is designed to facilitate healing and honor loved ones lost to violence.
June 22, 2023
Amelia Air’s volunteer pilots fly unwanted dogs from kill shelters in rural areas to urban rescue centers, where they have better chances of finding forever homes.
Aug. 30, 2023
Bestselling author Luis Alberto Urrea joins the L.A. Times Book Club to discuss ‘Good Night, Irene,’ a novel inspired by his mother’s WWII service.
May 30, 2023
A graduation ceremony at the state prison in Lancaster was held for 20 men who have been trained as alcohol and drug counselors.
March 12, 2023
Chad and Stacie Vanags’ backyard cutting garden has become a healing sanctuary for the couple and others, following Chad’s Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.
Oct. 17, 2023
Young Latino creatives are letting go of traditional gender norms — and forging their identities in new and freeing ways.
Aug. 15, 2023
Daniel Dooreck’s fascination with motorcycles, flash tattoos and cowboys comes alive in the hand-thrown vessels he creates in his tiny Echo Park garage.
July 26, 2023
A former gang member who left his criminal past behind, Richard Cabral has found success in Hollywood. His next move? A coffee shop in Pasadena.
Aug. 16, 2023
They’re ready to revamp L.A.’s ballet scene — after falling madly in love on and off stage
Eris Nezha and Petra Conti fell in love after long nights rehearsing in Italy. Now the married couple embark on a journey as artistic directors of a new ballet company in L.A.
Dec. 8, 2023
Melinda Sullivan, a tap dancer, and Larry Goldings, a pianist, improvise eclectic music together and bust out musical theater classics, which has amassed them a dedicated fan club.
Dec. 11, 2023
After her experience with generalized anxiety disorder, entrepreneur Rosa Valdes is working to normalize mental health awareness among Latinos.
March 9, 2023
She helped save one of the world’s rarest creatures from extinction — and herself along the way
Jana Johnson rebuilt her shattered life by thinking differently and nursing the nearly extinct Palos Verdes blue butterfly back from the brink.
May 25, 2023
Julie Jackson’s use of reclaimed wood reinforces her commitment to creating sustainable home goods that tread lightly on the environment.
May 2, 2023
Language and culture are intertwined, and many Latino Americans are seeking to learn or improve their Spanish to form deeper connections with family and their own identities.
Jan. 31, 2023
Gender-affirming gear is hard to access for trans and nonbinary youth. Enter Trans Joy Fest
Milan Alex Rafaelov, Trans Joy Fest’s founder, says gender-affirming products for cisgender people are easily accessible in retailers like Costco. So why aren’t binders, nipple guards and TransTape?
June 7, 2023
Soraya Yousefi’s art career started by accident, but she’s found her stride making whimsical bowls and cups in her Northridge home studio.
Dec. 15, 2023
‘People laughed at me for being fat, and I would just laugh along.’ Now she’s getting ready to perform in one of L.A.’s hottest strip revues.
March 29, 2023
Marissa Engoy of Good Morning, Cactus began posting photos of her plant arrangements on social media and found herself immersed in the online plant community.
Aug. 31, 2023
How to meet people in L.A.? Bring cake to all the bars seen in ‘Sitting in Bars With Cake’
Want to have a ‘cakebarring’ adventure like the characters in Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars With Cake’? Here are the L.A. bars you should check out.
Oct. 4, 2023
The Southern California Wildlife Confiscations Network aims to simplify the placement of confiscated, trafficked animals, allowing federal authorities to focus on investigations.
Oct. 31, 2023
Western monarch populations have rebounded since their calamitous drop in 2020 but are still far below historic norms. Are native milkweed giveaways helping?
Oct. 30, 2023
Being Asian American and LGBTQ+ can feel lonely, with institutions such as ethnic churches often disavowing non-heterosexual relationships while traditional LGBTQ+ spaces such as gay bars can be unwelcoming.
July 17, 2023
Inspired by her career in automotive engineering, L.A. ceramist Becki Chernoff throws ceramic dinnerware that is clean-lined like the cars she loves.
Dec. 6, 2023