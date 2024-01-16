Advertisement
What can you do with a preschooler at Disneyland?

Disney character Pluto entertains an ecstatic toddler at Toontown.
Disney character Pluto entertains an ecstatic toddler at Disneyland during Toontown’s reopening in March 2023.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
Disneyland is offering $50 one-park, one-day tickets for children ages 3-9 through March 10. But what do you do with a 3-year-old at the Happiest Place on Earth when they’re too small or too timid to go on most of the rides?

Tell us your best tips for managing Disneyland with preschoolers by Tuesday, Jan. 23 at noon and we may include them in a future story.

