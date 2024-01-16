What can you do with a preschooler at Disneyland?
Share
Disneyland is offering $50 one-park, one-day tickets for children ages 3-9 through March 10. But what do you do with a 3-year-old at the Happiest Place on Earth when they’re too small or too timid to go on most of the rides?
Tell us your best tips for managing Disneyland with preschoolers by Tuesday, Jan. 23 at noon and we may include them in a future story.
Plan an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure. From the best rides to tasty food to unexpected tricks, here’s what to add to your itinerary.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.