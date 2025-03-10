Thanks for hiking with us!

We were a small but mighty group for our third Los Angeles Times subscriber hike on Saturday.

The third L.A. Times subscriber hike took place at Elysian Park. (Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

Eight attendees and several Times staffers gathered at the Elysian Park West Loop trailhead on a crisp but glorious morning. We did a few stretches to warm up and then set out to explore Los Angeles’ very first park — yes, Elysian opened 10 years before Griffith Park in 1886.

As we wound our way around the 2.4 mile loop, I shared some tidbits I’d recently learned about our environs. The name Elysian comes from Greek mythology — Elysian Fields is a place where souls go to rest. Fitting for a park nestled on the edge of downtown, providing respite for weary city dwellers.

The L.A. Times subscriber hike in action. (Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

It’s always a treat to meet new people on the trail, this time among Elysian’s fragrant cedar, eucalyptus and pine trees. But since this crew was smaller than past events, we really got to connect — nearly everyone chatted with one another at some point.

One subscriber regaled us with stories from his career as an aviation photographer; another had a lot to say about his work on Skid Row; yet another subscriber, a fan of our recent desk exercise series, encouraged everyone to do the mobility exercises during their workday, as they’d helped her. It felt like a true community outing. And it was the perfect way to start the weekend.

The L.A. Times subscriber hike. (Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

Our mascot, Outdoors reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove’s dog Maggie May, led the way as we took in views of Atwater, Glendale and the downtown L.A. skyline. As we returned to the Grace E. Simons Lodge parking lot, a smattering of childrens’ birthday parties were just getting underway in the park.

“Thanks, this was great,” one subscriber yelled, waving goodbye from across the parking lot. “I learned something and I even got a phone number!” Then he headed down the hill to his car, a pep in his step.

The LA Times subscriber hike mascot Maggie May. (Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

Stay tuned for details about our next subscriber hike, which will take place in late spring. Meantime: check out our hiking guide for 70 of the best hikes in the L.A. area. And The Wild newsletter will keep you updated on outdoors news and adventures.

Until next time, enjoy it out there!