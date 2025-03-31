Rest Well, Rise Radiant: Sleep Hygiene Tips for Restorative Sleep

If you’ve ever woken up feeling groggy, irritable, or like you barely slept — despite technically logging the “right” number of hours — you’re not alone. In fact, you’re part of a rapidly growing club of sleep-deprived, over-caffeinated, and chronically exhausted humans trying to function in a world that rarely slows down.

Thanks to digital overload, always-on schedules, and stress levels that never seem to hit pause, even getting enough sleep doesn’t guarantee you’ll wake up feeling refreshed. For women, especially those navigating perimenopause or midlife transitions, hormonal fluctuations add yet another layer to the sleep struggle.

“Good sleep starts in the morning, not just at bedtime,” explains Jill Foos, National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach at Respin Health. “Your circadian rhythm is your body’s internal 24-hour clock, regulating sleep, energy, digestion, and mood.”

But in today’s culture of hustle and overstimulation, many of us have fallen out of sync with that natural rhythm. “Modern habits, stress, and hormonal changes can throw off this cycle,” says Foos. “The fix? Treat sleep like the health pillar it is.”

That means rethinking everything from how you start your day to how you wind down at night. Because quality sleep doesn’t just affect how you feel tomorrow — it impacts your immune function, cognitive clarity, mood regulation, metabolism, and long-term health.

Ready to reclaim your rest? Here are 10 expert-backed sleep hygiene strategies to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up actually feeling like yourself again.

1. Stick to a Sleep Schedule

You know how kids thrive with a set bedtime? Adults aren’t much different.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day (yes, even weekends) supports your body’s natural clock and helps you fall asleep more easily. Consistency trains your brain and body to expect and embrace rest.

Why it works: “By aligning your daily habits with your circadian rhythm, you can retrain your body to sleep better, balance hormones, and improve long-term health during the menopause transition,” says Foos.

2. Build a Calming Evening Ritual

Think of your wind-down routine as a cue for your brain to power down. Whether it’s herbal tea, a warm bath, or gentle stretching, keep it screen-free and soothing.

Avoid blue light from devices at least an hour before bed—phones and tablets suppress melatonin, the hormone that signals it’s time to sleep.

Pro Tip: Some evidence suggests that using red light in the evening could improve sleep.

3. Create a Sleep Sanctuary

Your bedroom should be your calmest, coziest space — not a second office or chaotic storage unit. Set the mood with breathable bedding, blackout curtains, and a cool room temperature (Foos recommends 65–69°F).

Why it works: Keeping your space cool, dark, and clutter-free can encourage relaxation.

4. Get Morning Light

Getting sunlight within the first hour of waking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reset your internal clock. It helps you feel more alert during the day and sleepier at night.

5. Move Your Body (But Not Too Late)

Exercise is a powerful regulator of mood and sleep — but timing matters. Try to get your workouts in earlier in the day.

Smart strategy: “Morning workouts align with natural cortisol rhythms, enhance mood, reduce anxiety, and improve sleep at night,” says Foos.

6. Cut the Screens and Scrolls

It’s tempting to unwind with a show or scroll TikTok until your eyes glaze over. But screen time before bed can delay melatonin release, making it harder to fall and stay asleep.

7. Watch What (and When) You Eat & Drink

Late-night heavy meals, spicy snacks, and caffeine past 2 p.m. can all sabotage sleep. So can alcohol—it might help you fall asleep faster, but it disrupts the quality of your rest.

Morning hack: “Drinking water first thing in the morning supports digestion and motility, both adversely affected by poor sleep,” says Foos. “And coffee may increase cortisol levels for some, possibly impacting sleep that night.”

8. Ditch the Midday Nap (Or Keep It Short)

If you didn’t sleep well the night before, a nap can be tempting. However, long or late naps can mess with your ability to fall asleep at bedtime. If you must nap, aim for 20 minutes before 3 p.m. to avoid disrupting your nighttime sleep schedule.

9. Don’t Underestimate Stress Management

Stress is a sleep killer. Cortisol spikes in the evening make it hard to relax, and racing thoughts keep your brain on high alert. Incorporate simple, relaxing habits into your nightly routine — like journaling, breathwork, or a quick gratitude list.

Mindful moments: “A worry-free bedtime routine like jotting down your thoughts or practicing gratitude can help alleviate bedtime anxiety and promote better sleep,” says Foos.

10. Know When to Ask for Help

If your sleep struggles are persistent, it’s time to go beyond lavender pillow spray. A sleep specialist can help you uncover hidden issues like sleep apnea, hormone imbalances, or anxiety.

You can also explore natural supplements like melatonin, magnesium, or valerian root—but always talk to your doctor first.

Expert Insight: “Sleep is foundational, but also complex,” Foos says. “If you’ve tried the basics and still struggle, personalized support can make all the difference.”

The Bottom Line: Sleep Is a Daily Habit, Not Just a Nightly One

Better sleep doesn’t start at 10 p.m., it starts the moment you wake up. From the light you get in the morning to the stress you carry throughout the day, everything plays a role in how well you rest.

By being more intentional with your sleep hygiene, you’re not just improving how you feel tomorrow — you’re investing in your long-term brain, hormone, and heart health. In a culture that glamorizes hustle, reclaiming your rest is a radical (and necessary) act of self-care.