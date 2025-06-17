Why Everyone’s Getting Their Mitochondria Tested

Mitochondrial health testing is no longer just for scientists and athletes but a powerful new way to assess biological age and guide personalized longevity strategies.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Mitochondria have quietly become the new frontier of longevity science. These cellular powerhouses (once confined to biology labs) are now the mainstay of a growing movement that values personalized health metrics over generic wellness advice. Now, serious biohackers and concerned citizens alike aren’t just counting steps, they’re tracking cellular efficiency.

This rise in mitochondrial testing reflects a deeper cultural shift: aging is increasingly defined not by wrinkles or birthdays, but by the performance of our cells. Personalized data is transforming that narrative, giving us the tools to measure, monitor, and optimize our biology in real-time.

Why Mitochondrial Function Is the Key Biomarker for Biological Age

Mitochondrial health is fast becoming a top-tier biomarker for biological age, and testing is no longer limited to elite circles.

Advertisement

ATP output reveals how effectively your mitochondria convert fuel into usable energy, while oxidative stress metrics track how well your cells are managing harmful free radicals. Some labs now offer a full ATP Profile, which differentiates between mitochondrial and glycolytic energy production.

Consumer-facing tests from companies like Tally Health, Novos, and InsideTracker give users unprecedented access to mitochondrial metrics. These diagnostic tools signal a broader trend: personalized data is now the baseline, not the luxury. As precision wellness company 10X Health explains, “Advancements in testing technology, reductions in lab costs, and better access to health data have made it possible to bring this kind of precision-based approach to a much wider population.”

Scientific Studies Prove Mitochondrial Health Drives Aging and Disease Prevention

More and more research shows that when your mitochondria aren’t working well, it doesn’t just happen with age; it causes aging. One study found that the buildup of harmful molecules called ROS (reactive oxygen species) is linked to nearly every major age-related health issue, from heart disease and muscle loss to memory decline and diabetes.

Advertisement

Another study found that a compound called PQQ can help your body grow new, healthier mitochondria and burn fat more efficiently. Other research has tied mitochondrial damage directly to brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, showing that when your cells can’t make energy properly, the effects show up all over your body, especially in how you age.

The takeaway: Poor mitochondrial performance isn’t a side effect of aging; it’s the main character.

Top Mitochondrial Health Tests and What Your Results Actually Mean

Modern mitochondrial testing can reveal far more than fatigue levels — it paints a picture of how well your cells are functioning and aging.

Advertisement

TallyAge

Tally Health assesses biological age through a cheek swab and delivers personalized lifestyle and supplement recommendations. Users receive insights into energy metabolism, inflammation, and epigenetic aging.

Novos Age

Novos offers epigenetic testing along with a two-part supplement system: Novos Core and Novos Boost. The formulas combine ingredients like Pterostilbene, Glycine, and NMN to support mitochondrial health and cellular longevity.

InsideTracker’s InnerAge 2.0

InsideTracker analyzes key blood biomarkers (like glucose, lipid levels, and inflammation markers) to provide a customized biological age score and science-backed interventions.

These tools don’t just give you a number; they uncover what’s driving that number and offer personalized, research-based strategies to reverse course.

Best Supplements and Lifestyle Habits to Improve Mitochondrial Function

Once mitochondrial inefficiencies are identified, there are concrete ways to restore function and resilience.

Key Supplements

PQQ: Stimulates new mitochondrial growth and reduces inflammation.

CoQ10: Critical for electron transport and energy production, especially for statin users and those over 40.

NAD+ Precursors (NMN, NR): Restore cellular energy and DNA repair capacity as natural NAD+ levels decline with age.

Advertisement

Lifestyle Strategies

Red Light Therapy: Boosts cytochrome c oxidase activity, improving ATP output and reducing oxidative stress.

Cold Exposure: Activates brown fat and mitochondrial biogenesis via hormesis.

Intermittent Fasting: Triggers autophagy to clear out damaged mitochondria and regenerate healthy ones.

HIIT and Strength Training: Increase mitochondrial density and metabolic flexibility.

Movement and Mobility: Regular physical activity remains one of the most reliable ways to enhance mitochondrial health across all systems.

Even small, targeted changes (like improving sleep hygiene, tweaking workout protocols, or adjusting your supplement stack) can have an outsized effect when guided by precise data.

How Personalized Mitochondrial Testing Is Shaping the Future of Longevity

Personalized health optimization has long been the domain of athletes and high performers, but that’s changing. The integration of low-cost, high-accuracy diagnostics into mainstream wellness is redefining how we approach aging.

Mitochondrial health testing stands at the forefront of that shift. It turns the invisible drivers of fatigue, inflammation, and decline into tangible metrics, and most importantly, into treatable targets.

In an era overwhelmed by generic health advice and trendy biohacks, mitochondrial testing offers something more grounded: measurable biology and personalized insights.

Click here to learn more about 10x Health