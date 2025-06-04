Miranda Kerr’s Morning Face Routine Revealed

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

How Miranda Kerr Starts Her Day Glowing, And the Exact Products She Uses

When a press release from KORA Organics landed in our inbox detailing Miranda Kerr’s personal skincare routine, it read like a wellness diary. The founder, supermodel, and certified health coach is her own best case study, layering her high-performance, certified organic skincare line every morning with the precision of a facialist and the intention of a yogi.

“Ever wondered what Miranda actually uses on her skin every day to achieve that luminous glow?” the release teased. Turns out, it’s not a 10-step routine, it’s a few thoughtfully chosen essentials designed to brighten, energize, and protect.

“I created KORA Organics because I couldn’t find products that were certified organic, results-driven, and aligned with my values,” Kerr shares. “I use every single product in my line, I’m obsessed with moisturizing and making my skincare ritual something that gives back to me.”

Here’s exactly how she starts her day, and why her morning lineup might just upgrade yours.

Step 1: A Fresh Start That Clears More Than Just Pores

Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser ($47)

Kerr kicks off her day with the Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser, a brightening wash infused with peppermint and Palo Santo. “It clears your energy,” she says. “I really look forward to my routine because it feels like it gives back to me.” Peppermint invigorates, turmeric calms, and the aromatherapy? Consider it a morning meditation.

The turmeric-based formula calms inflammation while lifting away overnight oil and sweat, which is especially important as warmer weather kicks in. Dermatologists increasingly recommend adjusting cleansers with the seasons, as the skin can shift from dry to oily as temperatures rise.

Step 2: Antioxidant Armor for Bright, Even Skin

Kakadu Plum Vitamin C Serum ($77)

Next comes the Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, powered by Kakadu Plum, one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C on Earth. “I’ve been using this daily for about six months and have noticed a huge difference,” Kerr says. “It’s helped soften fine lines and reduce pigmentation from pregnancy.” The result? Brighter, firmer skin that looks like it had a full night’s sleep (even if you didn’t).

What makes this formula stand out is Kakadu plum, one of nature’s most potent sources of vitamin C. It offers all the brightening and collagen-supporting benefits of synthetic serums but with a gentler, plant-based twist. And yes, science backs it up: Kakadu plum has made multiple lists of most effective skincare ingredients, thanks to its impressive antioxidant profile.

Step 3: Deep Moisture, Minimal Effort

Turmeric Glow Moisturizer ($66)

This rich cream doubles as skincare and a subtle luminizer, thanks to turmeric extract and licorice root. “I wanted to create a super-luxurious face cream,” Kerr explains, “that bathed your skin in radiance while targeting dark spots and fine lines.” If you love a moisturized glow that plays well under makeup, this one’s your ride-or-die.

It also taps into one of the most consistent findings in dermatology: hydrated skin ages better. Moisture is key in preserving elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines. And this moisturizer hits both notes, restoring water content while delivering a visible glow.

Step 4: The SPF That Took 5 Years to Get Right

Silky Sun Drops SPF 30 ($57)

Kerr wraps her morning ritual with Silky Sun Drops, a certified organic SPF that was five years in the making. “It doesn’t leave a white cast and gives your skin a beautiful, dewy glow,” she says. Plus, it wears like a dream under foundation, consider it the high-performing SPF your makeup bag’s been missing.

It’s a final protective step that doubles as a highlighter, leaving skin radiant, not greasy.

The Takeaway

Miranda Kerr’s morning routine is a lesson in quality over quantity. Each product multitasks with purpose, backed by plant science and her personal stamp of approval. It’s less about chasing glow and more about cultivating it, layer by certified organic layer.

Because when a supermodel shares her skincare secrets (and uses them herself), you listen.

