Handsy Joe Biden and the clueless perquisites of male entitlement

Has it never occurred to a man who prides himself on empathy that touching people can raise their anxiety levels? And that this kind of body space invasion by one of the world’s most powerful men puts women and teenage girls in an impossible bind. (Not all of them, obviously. Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Defense Secy. Ash Carter, has forcefully defended Biden after a photo of him with his hands on her shoulders became, for many, Exhibit A of his handsy tendencies.)