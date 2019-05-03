Write an essay about 'giving back' and you'll get a prom dress, the teacher said

“I’m all about teaching my kids to be charitable,” Harootian said. Boxing had given her incredible confidence, she said, so after she left the ring, she founded a charity called Knock Outs for Girls. She wanted to teach girls to box, to remind them of their own strength, and to encourage them to empower themselves by doing good things for other people. (She also organizes an annual toy drive for the children at Hillsides, a children’s home in Pasadena. One year, she told me, one of the children there asked for a toothbrush.)