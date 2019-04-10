Blase Bonpane, USC football player turned priest turned peace activist, dies at 89

The nonprofit organized trips to Central America so visitors could witness first-hand the devastation wrought by conflicts in the region and then spread the word across the English-speaking world. The Bonpanes also brought Central American notables like Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Nobel laureate Rigoberta Menchú and Salvadoran activist Ruben Zamora to the United States to lecture on how U.S. foreign policy affected their countries, and how American-trained military forces killed their countrymen by the hundreds of thousands.