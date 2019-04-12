Expert test-taker in college admissions scheme pleads guilty

Using a fake ID that bore his face and the name of Sidoo’s son, Riddell — who was 28 at the time — took the SAT for the boy in September 2011, prosecutors say. But because Sidoo’s son had scored only 1460 out of 2400 points possible on an earlier test, Riddell was told not to aim too high, according to an indictment charging the boy’s father with fraud conspiracy. Riddell scored a 1670 — enough for Sidoo’s son to be admitted to Chapman University. Several months later, Sidoo allegedly paid Riddell to take his son’s graduation exams, too.