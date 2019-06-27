Lawsuit accuses U.S. government of holding migrant children in ‘deplorable’ conditions

“A Border Patrol agent came in our room with a 2-year-old boy and asked us, ‘Who wants to take care of this little boy?’ Another girl said she would take care of him, but she lost interest after a few hours and so I started taking care of him yesterday. His bracelet says he is 2 years old. I feed the 2-year-old boy, change his diaper, and play with him…. The little boy that I am taking care of never speaks. He likes for me to hold him as much as possible.”