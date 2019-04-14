The loss of Nipsey Hussle, and the neighborhood’s alternative histories

If you go to Tak's Coffee Shop on Crenshaw, it's in the bowed heads at the lunch counter, in the silence during a TV broadcast about Hussle's death, the louder silence after. It's palpable at JR's Barbecue, where chef-owner Robert Johnson, who's always cracking jokes, shakes his head and gets quiet whenever Nipsey comes up. He used to come in and order pork ribs, Johnson said.