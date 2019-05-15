A onetime addict on skid row has something to say about the homeless problem

Jennifer said she paid $125 a month for a nice apartment back then, and later moved up to a rented home for $750. But every rental is out of reach to her now. She said she’ll be graduating to a sober living home in a few days, but noted that a lot of neighbors don’t want such places near their homes. And when she moves on from there, finding a good job and a place she can afford will be a puzzle. If she has to, she said, “I guess I can fit in my Honda Fit.”