She’s desperate to get her four grandchildren out of foster care. A stranger is offering her help

Years ago, Coyle-Ikemoto saw a story in the Daily Breeze about a program called CASA, which stands for “court-appointed special advocate,” and decided she’d like to sign up some day. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by massive social problems, or to ignore problems altogether. But about 1,000 people like Coyle-Ikemoto are trying to make a difference at CASA, which trains volunteers to advocate for children in the welfare system. They meet with and monitor the kids, take them to the doctor and the park, stay in contact with families and weigh in on what they think is best. Maybe the most valuable thing they do is convince kids who have known disappointment, abandonment and worse that someone is interested in them.